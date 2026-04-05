Miami Attorney Resolves Condominium Fee Dispute Under Florida Law

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A dispute involving condominium fee practices under Florida law has been resolved, underscoring the importance of strict compliance with governing documents and statutory requirements in community associations.

The matter involved issues related to charges imposed in connection with short-term occupancy of condominium units. The dispute focused on whether such charges must be expressly authorized by a condominium's governing documents and applicable provisions of Chapter 718 of the Florida Statutes.

The case raised broader legal questions frequently encountered in Florida condominium governance, including the distinction between use fees and transfer-related charges, and the extent to which associations may implement fees through rules as opposed to formally adopted governing document amendments.

During the proceedings, the parties addressed whether certain fee practices were consistent with statutory limitations and the condominium's declaration. The resolution of the dispute avoids further litigation and reflects a negotiated outcome between the parties.

“This matter reflects an ongoing issue in Florida condominium law -associations must operate within the authority granted by their governing documents and the statute,” said Sergiu Gherman, counsel involved in the matter.

Legal practitioners note that disputes of this type are becoming more common as short-term rental activity increases across condominium communities. The resolution highlights the need for both associations and unit owners to carefully evaluate the legal basis for any fees connected to occupancy, access, or use of condominium property.

While the matter has concluded, the legal principles implicated remain highly relevant to condominium associations, property owners, and practitioners throughout Florida.

Case info: Bordeianu v. Ocean Reserve Condominium Association Inc

11th Judicial Circuit in and for Miami-Dade County Case No: 2025-000493-CA-01