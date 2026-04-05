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Jim Radford
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Associate Professor, Ecology and Environment, La Trobe University
Landscape ecologist and conservation biologist with keen interest in the impacts of land use change on Australia's ecosystems and biota.Experience
- 2016–present Associate professor, La Trobe University
- 2002 Deakin University, PhD
- 2020 Farm-scale Natural Capital Accounting Role: CI Funding Source: Department of Agriculture, Australian Government 2019 Ecosystem Resilience Project 2 Role: CI Funding Source: Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC 2018 Increasing soil carbon in grazing landscapes in northern Victoria Role: CI Funding Source: Department of Environment, Water, Land and Planning, Government of Victoria
Fellow of Birdlife Australia
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