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Jim Radford

Jim Radford


2026-04-05 07:35:20
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Ecology and Environment, La Trobe University
Profile Articles Activity

Landscape ecologist and conservation biologist with keen interest in the impacts of land use change on Australia's ecosystems and biota.

Experience
  • 2016–present Associate professor, La Trobe University
Education
  • 2002 Deakin University, PhD
Grants and Contracts
  • 2020 Farm-scale Natural Capital Accounting Role: CI Funding Source: Department of Agriculture, Australian Government
  • 2019 Ecosystem Resilience Project 2 Role: CI Funding Source: Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC
  • 2018 Increasing soil carbon in grazing landscapes in northern Victoria Role: CI Funding Source: Department of Environment, Water, Land and Planning, Government of Victoria
Honours

Fellow of Birdlife Australia


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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