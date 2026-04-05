Dry Weather Today, Fresh Rain Spell From Apr 7

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Read Also Snow, Rain Snap Kashmir Back Into Chill Weather Turns Erratic In Kashmir, Snowfall in Hills, Rain Across Plains ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar- Weather across Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain largely dry today, with only a slight possibility of brief showers in higher reaches during the afternoon or evening.

However, conditions are set to change from April 7, when a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact the region. The system is likely to affect the Jammu region by late morning or afternoon and gradually extend to parts of Kashmir by evening or night.

Independent weatheman, Faizan Arif said the disturbance will have a more pronounced impact on the Jammu region, where moderate to heavy rainfall is expected. In comparison, Kashmir may witness relatively lighter precipitation, though areas close to the Pir Panjal range, particularly on the Jammu side, could receive intense showers.

The spell is expected to continue into April 8, with intermittent rain, gusty winds and cloudy conditions across several districts.

Meanwhile, recent rainfall in the plains and fresh snowfall in higher reaches have already led to a drop in temperatures across the Union Territory.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 18.6°C, while the minimum settled at 6.7°C.

Other parts of the Kashmir Valley also saw a dip in day temperatures, with Pahalgam recording 15.7°C and Gulmarg at 7.8°C. Kupwara and Qazigund reported similar trends.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum of 30.1°C, while Banihal, Batote and Bhaderwah experienced cooler conditions following rainfall.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several areas over the past 24 hours, with Kukernag receiving 14.6 mm and Banihal 8.5 mm of precipitation. Snowfall was reported in higher reaches, contributing further to the overall cooling.

The MeT department said weather conditions are likely to improve from April 9, with mostly dry conditions expected to return, although isolated showers in higher reaches cannot be ruled out. A stable spell is likely to continue on April 10.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly those in vulnerable and hilly areas, to stay updated with weather advisories as conditions may change rapidly during the April 7–8 period BOX Traffic Resumes On Jammu-Srinagar NH

Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was regulated on Sunday after restoration work was taken up in the Banihal sector, officials said. They said clearance operations were underway at the Shalgari stretch, following which both sides of traffic are being managed through one tube. A senior police officer said vehicles were being allowed in a controlled manner to ensure safety during the ongoing work are monitoring the situation to maintain smooth movement along the highway, they said. Commuters have been advised to check the latest road status before undertaking travel and follow instructions issued by officials on the ground. The officer said necessary precautions are being taken as restoration work continues in the affected area.(KNS).

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