7 Detained As 6 Tonnes Of Smuggled Medicines Seized In Nimroz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Security forces in northwestern Nimroz province have arrested seven individuals and seized nearly six tonnes of human and veterinary medicines being smuggled from Pakistan, police officials said Sunday.

Mawlawi Gul Mohammad Qudrat, spokesperson for the Nimroz Police, confirmed the incident, saying that highway battalion forces in the Dasht-i-Margo area confiscated 4,800 units of serum, 300 liters of thinner, 400 kilograms of human medicines, 62 cartons of veterinary medicines and five bales of cloth.

He added that the seven suspects were arrested along with three communication devices and one camera.

The seizure comes amid Afghanistan's suspension of all trade with Pakistan following attacks attributed to Pakistan's military regime and the closure of key transit routes.

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