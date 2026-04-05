UNHCR Scales Up Support For Returnee Communities In Kandahar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has stepped up support for returning refugee communities in southern Kandahar province, aiming to expand access to education, healthcare, shelter and livelihoods to help them rebuild their lives.

In a statement, UNHCR said it had increased assistance to returnee communities in Kandahar, one of Afghanistan's key areas for refugee returns.

UNHCR's Representative in Afghanistan Arafat Jamal visited Kandahar province, including the Takhtapul reception centre, to assess the situation and reaffirm the agency's commitment to supporting returnees and vulnerable host communities.

During the visit, the delegation inaugurated the Regi Kalacha School in Kandahar city, supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as part of a broader package of six schools across the province. The schools, with a capacity of nearly 8,000 boys and girls, were built with a total investment of $2.5 million, providing safe and dignified access to education.

The delegation also reviewed UNHCR-supported programmes aimed at strengthening reintegration, including access to education, basic services, and livelihood opportunities.

“I came to Kandahar, one of the key return areas in the country, where we continue to stand with returning refugees,” Jamal said.“I visited the Takhtapul reception centre and saw first-hand the needs on the ground. To support reintegration, we are working to expand access to education, healthcare, shelter, and livelihoods so that returnees can rebuild their lives in safety and dignity.”

Dr. Nanda Evalist, chargé d'affaires of the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul, also joined the visit, reflecting Indonesia's continued engagement and role in supporting Afghanistan, including assistance for returnees.

UNHCR noted that in recent years it has significantly expanded support in Kandahar and neighbouring provinces, assisting more than 364,000 people in 2025 alone.

Given the evolving protection environment in Pakistan, UNHCR expects further returns, with over 166,000 people having already returned from Pakistan since the beginning of the year.

Together with its partners, UNHCR continues to respond to urgent needs at border entry points while seeking additional support to sustain and expand assistance for returnees and host communities.

kk/sa