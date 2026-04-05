'Prove It Or Stop Misleading People': Assam CM Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hit back strongly at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on alleged corruption, questioning the credibility of the accusations and asserting that such statements were politically motivated.

Addressing a public gathering, Sarma said neither the“people of Assam” nor the“courts of the country” had found any basis for the allegations being levelled against him. In a sharp retort to Gandhi's warning of legal action, the Chief Minister remarked that those making such claims must first establish proof.

He further questioned how anyone could“send him to jail” without any evidence, calling the statement an attempt to mislead voters ahead of the elections.

Sarma also accused the Congress of repeatedly making baseless charges to divert attention from its own political setbacks. He maintained that his government's record on development and governance in Assam stands in stark contrast to what he described as“empty rhetoric” from the opposition.

The Chief Minister's response comes after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Biswanath earlier in the day, alleged corruption against Sarma and said that legal action would follow if Congress comes to power in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Assam's Biswanath district, Gandhi alleged,“Himanta Sarma is the most corrupt and the most communal Chief Minister in the country. He has betrayed and misled the people of Assam - the evidence is before the public.” He further claimed that the people of Assam would not forgive what he described as corruption under the present regime, adding,“punishment is certain.”

In his address, the Congress leader also invoked the legacy of noted Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, drawing a parallel between the artist's life and the ideological position of the Congress party.

Gandhi said Garg had devoted his life to uniting people across communities and regions and never engaged in divisive behaviour.

“Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite the people of Assam. He never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that - to spread love against hatred,” Gandhi said, presenting his party's vision as one rooted in harmony and inclusiveness.

He accused the BJP-led government in Assam of fostering divisions among communities for political gains, arguing that such an approach runs contrary to the cultural ethos of the state.

According to Gandhi, Assam's identity has historically been shaped by coexistence and mutual respect, values he said are being undermined.

With polling scheduled for April 9, the exchange of sharp statements between the two leaders underscores the high-voltage campaign in Assam, where both sides are seeking to consolidate support through aggressive political messaging.