'CM Mamata Has Made SIR Poll Agenda' 'Bengal Going Back To 1946': Sukanta Majumdar

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday criticised the Trinamool Congress government, accusing party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of making the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, "an election agenda". He remarked that "Bengal is going back to the situation in 1946 or even before that".

During an interaction with IANS, Majumdar emphasised that all the states where SIR is being conducted are not Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

Given the example of Kerala and Tamil where SIR has been conducted, the BJP leader said, "There nothing went wrong anywhere."

Referring to West Bengal, he said, "Problem is taking place in only one state. So, naturally, the question arises, is there problem with SIR or is it taking place in the state?"

Blaming Chief Minister Banerjee, Majumdar alleged, "Mamata Banerjee made SIR an election agenda in Bengal. She wants to divert people's attention from corruption, unemployment and atrocities against women."

The Trinamool Congress has often accused the Election Commission of being partial. Reacting on the issue, the Union Minister Majumdar said, "The Election Commission conducts elections independently. The Trinamool Congress is not used to independent administration. During Trinamool's rule, it (administration) becomes Trinamool's servant."

"If Trinamool had any concrete evidence or information against the Election Commission, then the court would have given a verdict in their favour. The Supreme Court said to our state government representative, Kishore Babu, that your state is the most polarised state," he asserted.

He also spoke about the Malda incident where judicial officers were allegedly held hostage.

Mazumdar said, "The power of the Constitution of India has to be shown to the Trinamool Congress goons of Bengal."

"I feel that Bengal is going back to 1946 or the situation before that. New Jinnahs are coming. After 1946, Partition of Bengal had happened, I don't know what will happen now," he added.

Moreover, the BJP leader also flagged the issue of illegal infiltration due to Bengal sharing a porous border with Bangladesh.

Mazumdar said, "Since (West Bengal's) medical facilities are better than in Bangladesh, a lot of pregnant women used to come here and their children were born in a hospital in India. They would gain citizenship here because the birth certificate would be issued."

"This has been going on for years because the border was porous. There was no fencing in the border. And there was no such restrictions before," he added.

Giving the example of the Muslim-majority Murshidabad, the BJP leader also claimed that Hindus have migrated from the border villages.

The Union Minister exhibited confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming state polls.

"I think that with two-thirds majority, the government of BJP will be formed. The people of Bengal have decided that in this election, Narendra Modi's government, that is, a double-engine government will be established in Bengal," Mazumdar said.