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Israeli Tank Strike Kills Civilian in Southern Syria

Israeli Tank Strike Kills Civilian in Southern Syria


2026-04-05 09:21:59
(MENAFN) A civilian lost their life after an Israeli tank shell struck a vehicle in a village located in southern Syria’s Quneitra governorate, according to reports from Syrian media.

"Israeli occupation forces killed a young man through targeting a car with a tank shell in the village of Al-Za'rura," a broadcaster reported on US social media company X. Further information about the incident has not been disclosed.

Israeli forces have been persistently striking Syrian territory almost daily, conducting ground operations, particularly in the rural regions of Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria. These operations have included detaining local residents, establishing checkpoints to search and interrogate people passing through, and causing destruction to farmland.

Since 1967, Israel has illegally occupied much of Syria’s Golan Heights. Following the removal of the al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and proceeded to seize control of the Syrian buffer zone.

Syrian authorities argue that Israel’s ongoing breaches continue to destabilize the region and obstruct governmental efforts to attract investment and revitalize the national economy.

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