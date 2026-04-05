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Austria’s Vice Chancellor Rejects Involvement in Trump’s Policies
(MENAFN) Austria’s vice chancellor, Andreas Babler, emphasized on Saturday that the country will not be drawn into President Donald Trump’s “chaotic policy,” asserting that Vienna’s neutrality is “non-negotiable.” This principle also applies to US military overflights in Austrian airspace.
"In light of the overflights by US military aircraft through Austrian airspace, a clear line is needed: Our neutrality is non-negotiable and must be consistently upheld, especially now," Babler wrote on US social media platform X.
He further explained that even missions not directly entering conflict zones but supporting military operations must be carefully scrutinized. "We are not part of Trump's chaotic policy and must not yield an inch here," he stressed.
Austria has upheld a policy of neutrality since 1955, which forbids joining military alliances or permitting foreign bases on its territory.
Babler’s remarks come during the second month of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces.
While Trump has called on NATO allies in Europe to contribute naval forces to secure the Strait of Hormuz, several key members have resisted, reflecting strategic disagreements and questioning the alliance’s role. Critics also note that the US launched the conflict without consulting NATO partners.
"In light of the overflights by US military aircraft through Austrian airspace, a clear line is needed: Our neutrality is non-negotiable and must be consistently upheld, especially now," Babler wrote on US social media platform X.
He further explained that even missions not directly entering conflict zones but supporting military operations must be carefully scrutinized. "We are not part of Trump's chaotic policy and must not yield an inch here," he stressed.
Austria has upheld a policy of neutrality since 1955, which forbids joining military alliances or permitting foreign bases on its territory.
Babler’s remarks come during the second month of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces.
While Trump has called on NATO allies in Europe to contribute naval forces to secure the Strait of Hormuz, several key members have resisted, reflecting strategic disagreements and questioning the alliance’s role. Critics also note that the US launched the conflict without consulting NATO partners.
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