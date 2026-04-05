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Türkiye Moves to Rebut Horizon Europe Exclusion Reports
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Foreign Ministry moved Wednesday to counter circulating reports claiming the country had been shut out of the EU's Horizon Europe research program, firmly characterizing the claims as inaccurate and stressing that negotiations remain very much alive.
Ministry sources clarified that deliberations over the EU regulation draft governing the 2028–2034 program cycle are actively continuing within both the European Parliament and the EU Council, pushing back against any suggestion that Ankara's participation had been foreclosed.
Officials further noted that certain proposals currently under consideration within the European Parliament pertain exclusively to participation in specific components of the program and carry no bearing on Türkiye's broader eligibility or overall standing in the initiative.
Ankara signaled it is not standing idle, with ministry sources confirming that Türkiye is actively taking the necessary diplomatic and procedural steps while keeping a close watch on how negotiations between EU institutions ultimately unfold.
Ministry sources clarified that deliberations over the EU regulation draft governing the 2028–2034 program cycle are actively continuing within both the European Parliament and the EU Council, pushing back against any suggestion that Ankara's participation had been foreclosed.
Officials further noted that certain proposals currently under consideration within the European Parliament pertain exclusively to participation in specific components of the program and carry no bearing on Türkiye's broader eligibility or overall standing in the initiative.
Ankara signaled it is not standing idle, with ministry sources confirming that Türkiye is actively taking the necessary diplomatic and procedural steps while keeping a close watch on how negotiations between EU institutions ultimately unfold.
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