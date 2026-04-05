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Bahrain Petrochemical Plant Fire Contained After Drone Strike
(MENAFN) Bahrain announced Sunday that fires ignited by an Iranian drone strike on a major petrochemical facility had been "fully" extinguished, as emergency crews raced to contain the blaze and assess the extent of structural damage.
A state news agency reported that the drone attack had triggered simultaneous fires across multiple operational units at the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, one of the region's key energy installations. "The situation is now under control," the news agency said, adding that no casualties had been recorded.
Ground-level damage assessments are now underway, with authorities working to determine the full scope of the strike's impact on the facility's infrastructure, the agency reported.
Emergency response teams were deployed to the site immediately following the attack, operating in close coordination with Civil Defense units and relevant government bodies to manage the crisis and restore security at the compound, according to the same source.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry had earlier confirmed that civil defense personnel were actively engaged in suppressing the fires, though it offered no additional operational details at the time.
Dramatic footage circulating across social media platforms captured large explosions and towering flames engulfing the facility in the immediate aftermath of the strike, amplifying regional alarm over the escalating conflict.
The attack marks the latest flashpoint in a rapidly deteriorating security environment across the Gulf. Regional hostilities have intensified since the US and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on February 28 — a campaign that has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since unleashed retaliatory drone and missile barrages against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations harboring US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending shockwaves through global energy markets and triggering widespread aviation disruptions.
A state news agency reported that the drone attack had triggered simultaneous fires across multiple operational units at the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, one of the region's key energy installations. "The situation is now under control," the news agency said, adding that no casualties had been recorded.
Ground-level damage assessments are now underway, with authorities working to determine the full scope of the strike's impact on the facility's infrastructure, the agency reported.
Emergency response teams were deployed to the site immediately following the attack, operating in close coordination with Civil Defense units and relevant government bodies to manage the crisis and restore security at the compound, according to the same source.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry had earlier confirmed that civil defense personnel were actively engaged in suppressing the fires, though it offered no additional operational details at the time.
Dramatic footage circulating across social media platforms captured large explosions and towering flames engulfing the facility in the immediate aftermath of the strike, amplifying regional alarm over the escalating conflict.
The attack marks the latest flashpoint in a rapidly deteriorating security environment across the Gulf. Regional hostilities have intensified since the US and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on February 28 — a campaign that has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since unleashed retaliatory drone and missile barrages against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations harboring US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending shockwaves through global energy markets and triggering widespread aviation disruptions.
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