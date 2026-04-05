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Türkiye, Allies Condemn Israeli Strikes on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Türkiye and four other nations strongly condemned the recent deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), according to a joint statement from diplomatic sources.
The statement from MIKTA—a coalition of Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia—emphasized that attacks on UN personnel are “unacceptable and violate international law, particularly international humanitarian law.”
The foreign ministers of the group “express their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Indonesia,” and wished a swift recovery to those injured. They added, “The members of MIKTA stand in solidarity with Indonesia and fully support its call for an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation of the attacks.”
The statement also reaffirmed the commitment of MIKTA foreign ministers, as signatories to the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, to “reiterate the importance of ensuring the safety and security of humanitarian personnel.”
These condemnations come amid intensified Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, including airstrikes and a ground offensive, following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.
The statement from MIKTA—a coalition of Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia—emphasized that attacks on UN personnel are “unacceptable and violate international law, particularly international humanitarian law.”
The foreign ministers of the group “express their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Indonesia,” and wished a swift recovery to those injured. They added, “The members of MIKTA stand in solidarity with Indonesia and fully support its call for an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation of the attacks.”
The statement also reaffirmed the commitment of MIKTA foreign ministers, as signatories to the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, to “reiterate the importance of ensuring the safety and security of humanitarian personnel.”
These condemnations come amid intensified Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, including airstrikes and a ground offensive, following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.
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