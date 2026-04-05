BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' Promises Holistic Development Of Tripura Tribal Communities

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), all-out efforts would be undertaken to ensure the all-round socio-economic development of the Janajati (tribal) communities.

Releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) ahead of the crucial April 12 elections to the TTAADC, the Chief Minister reiterated that the BJP remains committed to fulfilling every promise and is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of Janajati communities.

Highlighting its resolve, the party released its 'Sankalp Patra' at the TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng for the upcoming tribal autonomous council polls.

“The 'Sankalp Patra' prioritises the holistic development of the Janajati population, with a strong focus on economic growth, social upliftment, and the preservation of cultural and linguistic heritage across TTAADC areas,” CM Saha told the media.

He said the document also outlines new initiatives aimed at expanding access to education, enhancing skill development, and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

With this vision, the BJP aims to build a 'Viksit TTAADC', grounded in prosperity, identity, and inclusive growth for all, the Chief Minister added.

Lok Sabha member from the Puri parliamentary constituency, Sambit Patra, who is also the Northeast Coordinator of the BJP, along with Tripura BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Ministers Bikash Debbarma and Santana Chakma, and former Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura, were also present at the event.

The BJP's other pre-poll promises include proper recognition of the Kokborok language and other tribal languages, formation of Village Committees through democratic processes, and steps to preserve the customary laws and traditions of tribal societies.

The manifesto also proposes setting up handloom and handicraft training centres in every zone to economically empower tribal women, establishing girls' hostels in every district of tribal areas, and developing smart and modern office buildings in each Village Committee area.

Additionally, the BJP has pledged to adopt systems for production, collection, packaging, and marketing of forest produce under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana to improve tribal livelihoods.

It has also promised to set up a medical college in the tribal-inhabited Dhalai district.

The party further assured that Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of tribal women would be strengthened and special initiatives would be undertaken to increase the number of“Lakhpati Didis.”

Among other key promises, the BJP said the TTAADC would be renamed as the Tripura Autonomous Territorial Council (TATC). It also proposed the establishment of a Martial Arts Academy in tribal areas and initiatives to expand, document, and scientifically develop traditional tribal medicinal practices.

The 'Sankalp Patra' also highlighted that the Chief Minister's vision of a“drug-free Tripura” would be strictly implemented through the TTAADC administration.

The 30-member TTAADC, comprising 28 elected representatives and two members nominated by the state government, is scheduled to go to the polls on April 12.

Since 2021, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the ruling BJP, has governed the strategically important council, which administers nearly two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km geographical area.

Ahead of the upcoming TTAADC polls, major political parties, including the BJP, its allies TMP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), as well as opposition parties such as the CPI(M) and Congress, have intensified efforts to consolidate support among tribal voters. Both the TMP and the IPFT are tribal-based regional parties.