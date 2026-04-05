'Special 26' Style Scam: Fake Income Tax Gang Busted In UP After Shopkeepers Expose Extortion Racket WATCH

A fake Income Tax gang was busted in UP's Ghazipur after shopkeepers exposed extortion scam. The group posed as tax officials, conducted fake raids and forced traders to pay money. Three accused were caught, while mastermind Sars Kumar Gupta escaped.

A gang pretending to be Income Tax officials has been caught in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district after shopkeepers exposed their extortion racket. The incident took place in Shadiyabad market, where traders had been facing repeated threats from the group.

Three members of the gang were caught by shopkeepers and handed over to police, while the main accused managed to escape, according to a report by India Today.

Gang used fake raids to extort money

According to police, the gang members posed as Income Tax and GST officers. They would enter shops, claim to conduct raids, and scare traders into paying large amounts of money.

Shopkeepers in both Shadiyabad and Saidpur markets had been complaining about such incidents for several days. The gang used fear and authority to pressure people into giving cash.

Some reports suggest the gang had at least seven to eight members, including one woman.

The scam came to light when shopkeepers grew suspicious about the so-called raids. They informed Ikramul Haq, president of the Industrial Trade Board, about the unusual behaviour of the group.

When the gang attempted another fake raid, alert traders quickly informed the police. At the same time, they managed to catch three of the accused on the spot.

A complaint was later filed at Shadiyabad police station, with traders demanding strict action.

Police investigation underway

Ghazipur City SP Rakesh Mishra confirmed the arrests and said police teams have been formed to catch the mastermind, identified as Sars Kumar Gupta.

The arrested members are being questioned as police try to uncover the full network behind the scam. Gupta, who is believed to be leading the gang, is still on the run.

Meanwhile, a photo of Gupta with Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari has surfaced online, triggering strong reactions. However, there is no official confirmation of any link beyond the photo.

The incident has also sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many users compared the case to the Bollywood film Special 26, where fake officials carry out raids.

Some users praised the shopkeepers for their quick thinking, while others warned people to always verify official identity during such raids.

Experts and users online have stressed that real government raids follow strict rules and proper identification. People are advised not to panic and to check credentials before cooperating with anyone claiming authority.

The Ghazipur case highlights how awareness and timely action can stop such frauds.