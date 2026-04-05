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Freelancers and start-ups driving inclusion and innovation in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Oxford Business Group and the Social Development Bank release new report on access to finance for fledging enterprises and entrepreneurs in the Kingdom
The evolving role of freelancers and start-ups in advancing Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic development is explored in a new Impact Report released by Oxford Business Group (OBG), in partnership with the Social Development Bank (SDB).
Titled “The Importance of Freelancers and Start-Ups in Saudi Arabia,” the publication highlights the importance of micro-sized and small enterprises (MSEs), freelancers and early-stage businesses to job creation, economic diversification, and knowledge-based growth – key objectives under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development agenda.
The report highlights how these segments are expanding rapidly across the Kingdom, supported by access to finance, a favourable regulatory environment and the increasing use of digital platforms. It also examines how MSEs and freelancers are supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and the digital economy, while widening workforce participation – particularly among women and younger jobseekers.
In addition, the report emphasises the important role that small-scale enterprises and independent workers are playing in the economic development of the Kingdom’s peripheral areas, where they often serve as the backbone of local economies.
The publication also includes an exclusive interview with Sultan Al Hamidi, CEO of SDB, in which he outlines the importance of strengthening access to finance and expanding the availability of services that promote inclusion and sustainable growth. He also shares insights on the opportunities and challenges facing the innovation and MSE ecosystem as the Kingdom moves into the next phase of Vision 2030 implementation.
“MSEs and the freelance economy not only contribute to GDP expansion but also act as key drivers of innovation, social mobility and job creation across underserved areas – including smaller cities, towns and remote regions,” Al Hamidi said. “With greater access to capital, a maturing network of accelerators and incubators, and strong institutional support,
entrepreneurial momentum is accelerating. To sustain this momentum, we must continue fostering local innovation, strengthening MSE competitiveness and scaling high-potential ventures aligned with Vision 2030’s strategic objectives.”
Busra Karacadag, OBG’s Country Director for Saudi Arabia, said the publication aligns with OBG’s ongoing research into the drivers of inclusive and innovation-led growth in emerging markets.
“Freelancers, small enterprises and independent workers are playing an increasingly visible role in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation,” Karacadag said. “By supporting local development, enabling greater workforce participation and contributing to the diversification agenda, they are emerging as key stakeholders in the Kingdom’s broader development strategy.”
The evolving role of freelancers and start-ups in advancing Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic development is explored in a new Impact Report released by Oxford Business Group (OBG), in partnership with the Social Development Bank (SDB).
Titled “The Importance of Freelancers and Start-Ups in Saudi Arabia,” the publication highlights the importance of micro-sized and small enterprises (MSEs), freelancers and early-stage businesses to job creation, economic diversification, and knowledge-based growth – key objectives under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development agenda.
The report highlights how these segments are expanding rapidly across the Kingdom, supported by access to finance, a favourable regulatory environment and the increasing use of digital platforms. It also examines how MSEs and freelancers are supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and the digital economy, while widening workforce participation – particularly among women and younger jobseekers.
In addition, the report emphasises the important role that small-scale enterprises and independent workers are playing in the economic development of the Kingdom’s peripheral areas, where they often serve as the backbone of local economies.
The publication also includes an exclusive interview with Sultan Al Hamidi, CEO of SDB, in which he outlines the importance of strengthening access to finance and expanding the availability of services that promote inclusion and sustainable growth. He also shares insights on the opportunities and challenges facing the innovation and MSE ecosystem as the Kingdom moves into the next phase of Vision 2030 implementation.
“MSEs and the freelance economy not only contribute to GDP expansion but also act as key drivers of innovation, social mobility and job creation across underserved areas – including smaller cities, towns and remote regions,” Al Hamidi said. “With greater access to capital, a maturing network of accelerators and incubators, and strong institutional support,
entrepreneurial momentum is accelerating. To sustain this momentum, we must continue fostering local innovation, strengthening MSE competitiveness and scaling high-potential ventures aligned with Vision 2030’s strategic objectives.”
Busra Karacadag, OBG’s Country Director for Saudi Arabia, said the publication aligns with OBG’s ongoing research into the drivers of inclusive and innovation-led growth in emerging markets.
“Freelancers, small enterprises and independent workers are playing an increasingly visible role in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation,” Karacadag said. “By supporting local development, enabling greater workforce participation and contributing to the diversification agenda, they are emerging as key stakeholders in the Kingdom’s broader development strategy.”
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