'People Have Already Given Up On Mamata Banerjee': BJP Minister On Trinamool's Poll 'Concerns'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Sunday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that the public sentiment in the state is turning against her.

Commenting on the Chief Minister's recent statements about potential election boycotts, Yadav said,“People have already given up on her. Mamata Banerjee has realised the public sentiment is against her. That is why she is talking about boycotting the vote and stepping back from the battlefield. Anyone who retreats from the battlefield can understand what the situation there is like...”

He further criticised the ruling party over law and order issues, particularly regarding upcoming political events.“Law and order is a matter that falls under the state government, and especially when the Home Minister is going to have an event there, any lapse in their security clearly indicates a situation of disorder. People are now fed up with Trinamool Congress...” he added.

The remarks come amid rising political heat in the state as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for elections to the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Manikchak on Saturday, urging voters to halt polling wherever electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunction during the upcoming elections. She also warned voters to be vigilant against alleged attempts by the BJP to use Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel to prevent genuine voters from reaching polling stations.

“The BJP might try to prevent genuine voters from reaching the polling stations on polling day by using the CAPF. The EVMs are manufactured by a Central government entity. If there are cases of EVM malfunction, refrain from voting and stop the polling process. Insist on bringing new EVMs...Women should especially take the lead role,” CM Banerjee said.

She further cautioned voters about outsiders entering localities to influence voters and emphasised,“After winning in Bengal again this year, our next target will be New Delhi.”