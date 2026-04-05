Mlmtrees Expands Its Multi-Plan MLM Software Offering For Global Network Marketing Businesses

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 4, 2026 4:57 am - MLMTrees offers multi-plan MLM software for network marketing businesses, with commission automation, genealogy tools, e-commerce integration, and a free live demo.

Aligarh, India - MLMTrees is strengthening its position as a network marketing software provider with a platform built for modern direct selling businesses that need flexibility, automation, and clear operational control. The company says its software is designed to help businesses manage commissions, distributor activity, and growth more efficiently across different MLM structures.

Unlike single-plan tools, MLMTrees supports a wide range of compensation models, including Binary, Unilevel, Matrix, Monoline, Board, Hybrid, and custom MLM plans. That makes it a practical option for businesses that want one platform that can adapt to different payout rules and team structures.

The platform also highlights features that matter to growing companies, including real-time dashboards, genealogy tracking, automated commission handling, and mobile-friendly distributor access. MLMTrees says its system is built to simplify daily operations while keeping reporting and payouts easy to follow for admins and users alike.

For businesses that sell online, MLMTrees also offers e-commerce integration across platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and OpenCart, along with payment support that helps teams run sales and commission flows in one system.

MLMTrees also positions itself as a proven partner for scaling businesses, stating that it has served 400+ companies, managed 1M+ users, and brings 8+ years of experience in the MLM software space. The company promotes a free live demo so prospects can review the platform before making a decision.

Why businesses are paying attention to MLMTrees

Supports multiple MLM compensation plans in one platform.

Offers free demo access for faster evaluation.

Includes e-commerce and payment integration options.

Built for direct selling and network marketing businesses of different sizes.

MLMTrees develops scalable MLM software for direct selling and network marketing companies. The platform supports multiple compensation plans, automation, mobile access, analytics, and e-commerce integration, helping businesses simplify operations and grow with confidence.

Contact

Website:

Email:...

Phone: +91 9717478599