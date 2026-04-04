Kirovohrad Region Leads In Roadwork Progress Kuleba
"We are – increasing the pace of roadworks across the country," he said.
According to Kuleba, the leading regions in terms of completed planned work are: Kirovohrad region – over 62%, Mykolaiv region – 55%, and Rivne region – 49%.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that work is actively continuing on key international routes:
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M-03 Kyiv – Kharkiv – Dovzhanskyi
M-06 Kyiv – Chop (repairs using patching methods have been completed in Zhytomyr region)
M-14 Odesa – Melitopol – Novoazovsk
M-19 Domanove – Kovel – Chernivtsi – Terebleche
Nearly 1,500 workers in 170 crews are working on the roads every day.Read also: Kuleba discusses community financing priorities with IMF mission
"The plan for next week is to eliminate road surface deformations over an area of 820,000 square meters," Kuleba added.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of the end of February, more than 23 million square meters of roads in Ukraine required repai.
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