Five Die In Turkiye Bus Accident: State Media
Ankara: A bus crashed in central Turkiye on Saturday killing five people and injuring 14, four seriously, the state news agency Anadolu reported.
The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which hit a pedestrian overpass and turned over in Kahramankazan, north of the capital Ankara, the commercial NTV network reported.
NTV said the bus, which was going from Ankara to Kizilcahamam farther north, had been packed at the time of the accident in the early hours of Saturday, because of students attending university exams.
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