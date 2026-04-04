Zelensky Arrives In Turkey

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov.

"The President has arrived in Istanbul for talks with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Nykyforov said.

He also noted that the visit's program includes a meeting between the head of state and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Egypt no longer to accept grain exported by Russia from occupied territories – Zelensky

As previously reported, in his evening address on April 1, Volodymyr Zelensky said that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov continues working with countries interested in Ukraine's expertise in defense, and long-term agreements are being prepared.

The President recalled that agreements have already been reached with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Work is ongoing with Jordan, Iraq, and Bahrain. He also added that Turkey has expressed interest in Ukraine's capabilities.

Photo: Office of the President