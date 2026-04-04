Heavy Rain And Flood Risk Forecast As Authorities Issue Public Warning

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, starting from today and over the coming days, unsettled weather is expected across the country. Precipitation is forecast, with heavy rainfall in some areas. Short-term floods and rising water levels are possible in certain mountain rivers, while intense and occasionally heavy rain may affect flood-prone areas around Baku. Thunderstorms and intermittent strong winds are also expected.

AzerNEWS reports that, in this regard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has issued an appeal to the public, urging citizens to observe relevant safety rules.

“It is recommended to stay away from hazardous areas to avoid flooding, mudflows and inundation caused by heavy rainfall. In case of danger, people should immediately move to higher ground and strictly follow the instructions and advice of rescue services.

During strong winds, citizens are advised to keep away from light structures and temporary buildings, as well as from buildings and advertising boards. It is also recommended not to stand under electric poles and wires or tall trees. Considering that strong winds complicate firefighting efforts, fire safety regulations must be strictly observed in windy conditions. In addition, operators of small vessels should take into account that going out to sea in such weather conditions is prohibited.

At the same time, to protect against lightning hazards, electrical appliances should be unplugged, and the use of telephones (landline, mobile, public phones, etc.) should be avoided. When outdoors, people should not approach power lines, lightning conductors, drainage systems or antennas, nor take shelter under tall trees; instead, they should seek lower ground. If in a vehicle, drivers should stop, close the windows and wait until the lightning passes.

Remember: ignoring safety rules puts lives at risk.

In case of danger, call 112,” the statement said.