Cambodian Parliament Proposes Harsh Prison Terms For Crypto Scammers

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) C Cambodia's parliament has advanced a new criminal framework aimed at curbing scam operations that use online schemes, including those tied to cryptocurrency, to defraud victims. On Friday, the Senate unanimously approved the draft law with a 58-0 vote, though it still requires the king's signature to become law. The proposed legislation would introduce criminal rules designed to close gaps in existing statutes and strengthen enforcement against fraud tied to digital and tech-enabled schemes.

The Senate's Friday notice stressed that the bill seeks to fill gaps in the current legal framework, addressing risks that strike at social security, the economy, and citizens' wellbeing, and that could tarnish Cambodia's international reputation. It also highlighted the aim to enhance the effectiveness of fighting fraud through technological means and to bolster cooperation in combating these crimes.

Parliamentary action: Cambodia's Senate approved the draft cybercrime bill unanimously (58 votes in favor) and sent it toward the king for royal assent, a prerequisite for enactment. Stricter penalties: The bill would impose prison terms ranging from two to five years and fines up to $125,000 for specified offenses, with penalties doubling if the offense involves a gang or targets multiple victims. Broader mandate: The legislation is pitched as filling gaps in current laws and strengthening the state's ability to counter technology-enabled fraud and scams, including those linked to crypto schemes. Context of rising enforcement: The move comes amid a wider international push against scam operations in Southeast Asia, including sanctions and extradition actions by other countries against Cambodia-linked operators. Regulatory backdrop: The measure aligns with growing concern over scam compounds described by international bodies and echoed in U.S. and U.N. reporting about trafficking and exploitation linked to fraud centers in the region.

Key takeawaysCambodia's cybercrime bill in a regional enforcement frame

The parliamentary action comes amid heightened scrutiny of scam operations that leverage digital platforms and crypto-related narratives to lure victims. The law's authors argue that clarifying criminal rules is essential to address evolving fraud methods and to safeguard public security and order. The bill's proponents also point to enhanced cross-border cooperation as a key outcome of a more robust statutory framework.

Observers note this is part of a broader regional pattern. Earlier this year, UK authorities sanctioned Cambodia-based scam operations and moved to sever ties between illicit actors and legitimate crypto ecosystems. Separately, Cambodia's national assembly had already advanced the bill on March 30, with all 112 members voting in favor, signaling a unified stance on tightening controls around fraud and cybercrime. The international attention surrounding Cambodia's crackdown includes coverage of extradition actions and ongoing law-enforcement cooperation with neighboring jurisdictions.

What scam compounds look like-and why this matters for crypto

Criminal networks operating scam compounds in parts of Southeast Asia have drawn particular concern for their concentrated, facility-based models. A 2024 UN News report described several compounds as large-scale operations where residents were housed in self-contained facilities designed so workers could remain on-site for extended periods. In such centers, individuals are trafficked, held against their will, and exposed to violence, with daily life arranged to keep them inside the compound for lengthy durations. The report underscored that residents often perform the core scam work while being isolated from the outside world.

These dynamics have direct implications for how authorities view digital-asset-related fraud. By targeting the underlying infrastructure and organizational models that enable such schemes, the Cambodian bill signals a willingness to tackle the infrastructure that allows high-volume fraud to persist. The combination of a strengthened legal framework and international pressure could influence how crypto-related services, exchange activities, and promoter networks operate within Cambodia and across the region.

Context for investors and builders is nuanced. On one hand, tougher penalties and clearer offenses can reduce systemic fraud risk and improve trust in legitimate blockchain ventures. On the other hand, a stricter regulatory environment may raise compliance costs for legitimate crypto businesses and require heightened transparency around token offerings, marketing practices, and customer due diligence. Market participants should monitor not only royal assent but also any implementing regulations that would spell out which specific acts fall under the new offenses and how penalties are calculated in practice.

Implications for the crypto ecosystem and regional policy signals

Beyond Cambodia's borders, the episode sits within a wider wave of policy action against crypto scams tied to fraud centers and“compound” operations in Southeast Asia. The UK's sanctions actions and related enforcement dynamics reflect heightened international appetite to disrupt networks that blend traditional fraud with crypto narratives. In parallel, U.S. and United Nations assessments have repeatedly highlighted the human costs of scam operations and the need for stronger law enforcement and cross-border cooperation. While these reports do not prove causal links to every crypto scheme, they establish a policy climate in which regulators are increasingly wary of technologies that facilitate large-scale deception and exploitation.

For market participants, the developing Cambodian framework represents a reminder of the ongoing regulatory risk landscape in the region. Firms offering crypto services or engaging in crypto-adjacent activity may need to adapt compliance programs, ensure clear disclosures, and maintain robust governance to withstand scrutiny under new cybercrime provisions. The law's passage, still pending royal assent, will be watched for how it defines the scope of“technological systems” used to fight fraud and how agencies will enforce the new rules in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

As regulators in Cambodia and neighboring jurisdictions refine their approaches to cybercrime, investors and developers should stay alert to any forthcoming implementing guidelines, definitions of covered offenses, and enforcement priorities. The balance between protecting users and enabling legitimate innovation will likely shape regulatory posture in the months ahead, particularly for projects that intersect with online scams or are perceived as cryptoeconomic platforms.

What remains uncertain is the exact content of the royal assent and any subsequent regulations that will operationalize the draft law. Readers should watch for official statements from the Cambodian government and for updates on how enforcement bodies intend to apply the new provisions to real-world cases, including crypto-related scams that traffickers may attempt to reframe as legitimate business plans.

In the near term, observers will be looking for any new measures that detail how authorities will pursue offenders, whether additional cybercrime statutes will be expanded, and how cross-border cooperation will be structured to dismantle scam networks that span multiple jurisdictions. The Cambodian move underscores a broader trend: regulators are increasingly willing to use criminal law to counter sophisticated, tech-enabled fraud, with potential ramifications for the region's crypto industry and its participants.

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