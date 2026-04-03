Elitescale Delivers High-Quality, High Intent Leads For Landscapers To Generate Jobs, Risk-Free

MENAFN - GetNews) EliteScale provides high-quality, high-intent leads to help landscapers acquire jobs on demand. EliteScale uses cutting-edge, highly optimized, and thoroughly tested digital marketing strategies to drive traffic to qualification funnels, converting leads into appointments booked directly into contractors' calendars - on autopilot. EliteScale helps landscapers add 10–20 extra closed landscaping contracts to the bottom line every single month, on autopilot, on a zero-risk basis, while freeing up more time to focus on growth and life outside the business.







EliteScale is proud to announce a new approach to generating jobs from online leads for clients. With a focus on delivering highly intentful, qualified, motivated homeowners to convert into high-quality landscaping jobs, EliteScale's approach is revolutionizing the way contractors convert leads.

"We are excited to offer a revolutionized service that helps our clients acquire a multitude of jobs from online leads in a way that most other companies will never achieve," says Manny Lopez, CEO of EliteScale. "Our platform is easy to use and provides qualified, highly intentful online leads, making it the perfect solution for any landscaper looking to increase their income."

Unlike most companies, EliteScale delivers 100% real, highly intentful, and fully qualified leads exclusively in the contractor's local service area across New Jersey. Each contractor is added to EliteScale's CRM where they can manage appointments and connect with leads to start the sales process. The CRM displays each lead's full information - including when they are looking to schedule a free on-site estimate, their address, whether they are the homeowner, along with their name, email, and phone number.

EliteScale understands the lead quality problem that most landscapers face when working with typical marketing companies. The problem with standard online leads is that the vast majority end up not being serious about getting an estimate - most companies collect leads through low-intent Facebook and Instagram forms and send them directly to the contractor unfiltered. EliteScale took a completely different approach, building advanced interactive qualification funnels and battle-tested digital marketing strategies specifically engineered to identify the most motivated, high-intent homeowners in New Jersey. EliteScale even employs in-house trained US-based callers who personally qualify every lead before it ever reaches the contractor.

In addition to lead acquisition services, EliteScale offers a full suite of tools and resources to help clients succeed at converting online leads into booked jobs. From coaching and proven sales scripts to performance bonuses, EliteScale provides everything a landscaping contractor needs to maximize appointment close rates every single month. The team is fully dedicated to helping clients optimize lead conversion and grow businesses consistently.







To learn more about EliteScale and its lead generation services for landscapers, visit