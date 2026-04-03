Here Are The Best Easter Deals And Freebies For 2026

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Easter 2026 falls on April 5, and while it's not quite as deal-heavy as Black Friday or Christmas, there are still plenty of ways to save. From discounted candy and décor to restaurant specials and even a few freebies, retailers are leaning into spring shopping in a big way this year. In fact, many stores are offering 20%–40% off seasonal items before Easter, and up to 90% off after the holiday.

If you're looking to celebrate without overspending, here are the best Easter deals and freebies to take advantage of in 2026.

Retailers Offering the Best Easter Deals

Retailers are going all-in on Easter 2026 with discounts across décor, candy, clothing, and gifts.

Amazon continues to lead with budget-friendly basket stuffers, toys, and last-minute gifts-many under $10 and eligible for fast shipping. Target is running deals like 20% off Easter décor, BOGO candy offers, and discounted seasonal treats starting around $3.99. Walmart has an entire Easter deals section with discounts on baskets, decorations, and toys, plus ready-made Easter bundles for convenience. CVS and Walgreens are offering deals on candy, basket fillers, and décor, often paired with rewards programs for extra savings.

Across the board, shoppers can expect strong deals on items like plastic eggs, plush toys, candy, and seasonal decorations.

Restaurant Deals and Easter Meal Specials

If you'd rather skip cooking this year, restaurants are stepping up with Easter deals that can actually save you money.

Cracker Barrel is offering its popular “Heat n' Serve” Easter meals, designed to feed families with minimal prep. Many restaurants are offering Easter brunch menus, family meal bundles, and limited-time holiday dishes. Some chains include extras like desserts, drinks, or sides bundled into the price, adding even more value.

Reservations fill quickly, so it's smart to plan ahead if you want to dine out.

Candy, Basket Stuffers, and Kid-Friendly Deals

Easter wouldn't be complete without candy-and 2026 is packed with deals in this category.

Retailers are heavily discounting Easter basket essentials like jelly beans, chocolate eggs, and themed toys. Many online deals feature multi-pack discounts and budget bundles under $10, making it easy to fill baskets affordably. Warehouse clubs and big-box stores are offering bulk candy packs and pre-filled baskets for convenience.

If you're shopping for kids (or just love sweets), this is one of the easiest ways to save during Easter.

The Real Savings: After-Easter Clearance

If you want the absolute best deals, wait until after Easter Sunday.

Stores like Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens often slash prices by 50% immediately-and up to 90% within a week. Candy, décor, baskets, and toys are the most heavily discounted items. Some stores even begin markdowns on Easter Sunday itself, especially on non-food items.

This is the perfect time to stock up for next year or grab cheap treats and decorations.

Tips to Maximize Easter Savings

Getting the best Easter deals isn't just about where you shop-it's also about timing.

Shop early for the best selection and pre-Easter discounts. Stack coupons and rewards programs at drugstores for extra savings. Check weekly ads and apps for flash deals and limited-time promotions. Plan ahead for meals to avoid paying premium prices last minute.

A little strategy can stretch your budget much further than you might expect.

Easter Savings Are All About Timing

Easter 2026 offers plenty of opportunities to save, whether you're shopping for candy, décor, or a full holiday meal. The biggest discounts typically come in two waves-moderate savings before Easter and deep clearance markdowns after. If you plan ahead, you can enjoy the holiday without overspending and even stock up for future celebrations.

Have you found any great Easter deals or freebies this year? Share your best finds in the comments!