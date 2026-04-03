NASA's Artemis II Mission Captures 'Full Disk' Image Of Earth - First Pictures From Orion Show 'Green Aurora' Glow

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released first images of Earth as viewed from the Artemis II mission's Orion spacecraft. The images showed the Earth all“lit up in spectacular blues and browns."

The images were released on Day 3 of the Artemis II mission which was launch on April 1.

Two breathtaking pictures of our planet Earth was captured by the Artemis II astronaut Reid Wiseman as the crew looked back through the window of the Orion capsule.

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“Good morning, world! 🌎 We have spectacular new high-resolution images of our home planet, all of us looking back through the Orion capsule window at our Artemis II astronauts as they continue their journey to the Moon,” NASA posted on X.

The US space agency added,“We see our home planet as a whole, lit up in spectacular blues and browns. A green aurora even lights up the atmosphere. That's us, together, watching as our astronauts make their journey to the Moon.”

What the two pictures Earth show? NASA explains

1. In the first image, NASA said Earth peeks through the capsule window, reminding us that a view like this relies on the ingenuity and hard work of countless people back home.

NASA description:“One-third of Earth peeking through the window of the Orion capsule. The planet is a dreamy pale blue, swirling with white clouds and reflected sunlight. Although Earth only fills a fraction of the image it is the brightest object in the image by far.”

"The capsule window is surrounded by a thick frame held in place with bolts, reminiscent of a heavy duty airplane window. It is dark in the capsule, but the outlines of straps and various components of the capsule are visible. Brighter white components are visible in the upper right corner.

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2. In the second image, we see our home planet as a whole, lit up in spectacular blues and browns. A green aurora even lights up the atmosphere in the north.

NASA description:“ A full disk image of Earth, as seen from the Orion capsule. The planet is a pale blue, swirling with white clouds and glowing slightly lighter blue in place from reflected light.”

“From about 8 to 9 o'clock, a large brown landmass is Africa, with the Iberian peninsula twinkling with lights just where the planet curves. At the 1 o'clock spot, aurora glow in a thin green glow, just barely separated from the planet's surface.”

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For the first time in more than 50 years, four astronauts - Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen - on NASA's Artemis II mission are bound to fly around the Moon after successfully completing a key burn of Orion's main engine.

With the approximately six-minute firing of the spacecraft's service module engine on Thursday, known as the translunar injection burn, Orion and its crew of NASA astronauts accelerated to break free of Earth's orbit and began the outbound trajectory toward Earth's nearest neighbor.

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“Today, for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972, humans have departed Earth orbit. Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy now are on a precise trajectory toward the Moon. Orion is operating with crew for the first time in space, and we are gathering critical data, and learning from each step,” said Dr Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“Each milestone we reach marks meaningful progress on the path forward for the Artemis program. While we have eight intensive days of work ahead, this is a big moment, and we're proud to share it with the world," he added.