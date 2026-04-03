Managing Director of the Raoul Wallenberg Institute, University of Michigan

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Dr. Miriam Eve Mora is a historian of American immigration and ethnic history, with a focus on Jewish American gender identity. Her areas of research interest and specialization include modern Jewish history, gender and antisemitism, genocide studies, Holocaust memory and representation in pop culture, masculinity, history of Irish conflict, and American Jewish acculturation. Her first book, Carrying a Big Schtick: Jewish Acculturation and Masculinity in the Twentieth Century was released from Wayne State University Press in 2024. In addition to research and teaching, she has experience curating museum exhibits, developing curricula and teaching guides, leading campus-wide discussions on antisemitism and identity, and is the co-creator of JewCE: The Jewish Comics Experience, a comics and pop culture convention celebrating diverse Jewish themes, characters, and narratives in sequential art. She previously served as Academic Director at the Center for Jewish History in New York City.

–present Managing Director, Raoul Wallenberg Institute, University of Michigan

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