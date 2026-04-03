GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a new high-yield window for USDC.

Starting April 7, 2026, the exchange will offer a 30% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for USDC Fixed Earn, providing a short-term opportunity for traders to capture yield on stablecoin liquidity. This latest addition to the Toobit Earn suite follows the successful launch of a 28.88% APR Fixed Earn product for USDT in late March.

The product requires a 3-day commitment. Upon maturity, both the principal and the earned interest are automatically credited to the trader's Spot Account.

Subscription Details



Asset: USDC

Subscription window: April 7, 2026, 10:00 AM (UTC) to April 10, 2026, 10:00 AM (UTC)

Term: 3 days (Fixed)

Yield: 30% APR Capacity: Limited; available on a first-come, first-served basis.



The Toobit Earn ecosystem includes both Fixed and Flexible options. While the 30% APR event is a fixed-term commitment, the exchange continues to provide flexible products that offer daily interest distribution and on-demand redemptions.

The preference for regulated stablecoins has pushed USDC's circulating supply to $77 billion as of March 2026, supported by a 160% surge in Q1 on-chain volume.

With adjusted stablecoin transfer volumes reaching $21.5 trillion this quarter, nearly triple the previous year, USDC has become the primary vehicle for traditional asset managers.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email:...

Website:

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at