Enjoy A Fashion Spectacle Inspired By“One Car Two Vibes” At The Launch Of The C5 SHS-H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Omoda C5 SHS-H was introduced in a truly distinctive way. The vehicle appeared within a space designed like a runway, where lighting, music, and movement came together to tell a story - a story about the lifestyle of a new generation, where technology and individuality coexist.

From the very first steps on the runway, the event set the tone for a unique experience. The stage was split into two contrasting color zones - blue and red - symbolizing two emotional states, two personalities, two“vibes” existing within a unified whole. At the center of the stage, the C5 SHS-H was not merely a vehicle, but the“main character” of a narrative expressed through the language of fashion.





When a Car Is Told Through the Language of Fashion

The concept “One Car Two Vibes” went beyond a message and was brought to life throughout every detail of the collection.

Inspired by the operational philosophy of the C5 SHS-H-where the combustion engine and electric motor work seamlessly together-the fashion designs were built on intentional contrasts: softness and sharpness, minimalism and boldness, stillness and motion. Through layering, structured silhouettes, and styling, each outfit was able to present two distinct looks, mirroring the way the vehicle transitions between driving modes.

The two dominant color palettes - blue and red - not only created strong visual impact but also guided the audience's emotional journey. Blue represented the Gentle vibe: refined, minimal, and modern. Red embodied the Dynamic vibe: bold, powerful, and energetic. The clear distinction yet seamless connection between these palettes created a cohesive visual narrative across the runway.

Notably, geometric embellishments inspired by the C5's front grille design were incorporated into the garments, forming a direct bridge between fashion and automotive design. This was not merely inspiration-it was a translation of the car into another creative language.

Three Chapters – Three Emotional States

The runway was divided into three chapters, each representing a distinct emotional state and layer of meaning.



Chapter 1 – Gentle Style (Blue): The show opened with soft, elegant designs featuring fluid fabrics and minimalist silhouettes. The appearance of Miss Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc as the first face set the tone for a refined and balanced aesthetic.

Chapter 2 – Dynamic Style (Red): The atmosphere shifted dramatically into bold red tones. Designs became sharper, more structured, and full of energy. Strong, decisive catwalk movements created a striking contrast, highlighting the dynamic spirit-distinct yet connected to the gentle side. Chapter 3 – Mix Style (Blue + Red): This was the point of convergence, where both personalities coexisted within a unified expression. Designs blended colors, materials, and styles to create a new balance. The simultaneous appearance of key figures reinforced the message: it is not about choosing one over the other, but embracing both.



The Grand Finale: A Transformation on Stage

The highlight of the show came with the Vedette design, where the model transformed live on stage from Gentle to Dynamic through detachable layers. This moment was not only a visual climax but also the clearest interpretation of the concept-fluid, seamless, and uninterrupted transformation, just like a super hybrid system.

Here, fashion moved beyond illustration and became a powerful metaphor for technology.

The appearance of Miss World Vietnam 2025 Phan Phuong Oanh at the finale brought the show to its peak. More than performance, it symbolized the connection between people and product. With her modern, confident, and multifaceted image, she represents the very spirit that the C5 SHS-H embodies-a generation that refuses limits and rejects conventional trade-offs.

In this sense, the C5 SHS-H is more than a hybrid vehicle. It is a statement-of not having to choose between performance and emotion, between technology and style.





When Technology Becomes a Lifestyle

Through this event, Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam demonstrated a clear direction: rather than presenting products in a conventional way, the brand chooses to tell stories through experience, visuals, and emotion.

The C5 SHS-H was not simply launched - it was performed as part of a lifestyle narrative, where technology is no longer separate, but an integral part of self-expression.

Additional Information

Omoda & Jaecoo is a global automotive brand present in 64 countries and regions worldwide, under the Chery Group-one of the fastest-growing Chinese automakers in Europe. The group has maintained its position as China's No.1 automobile exporter for 23 consecutive years and has been ranked No.1 in initial quality by J.D. Power in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

In Vietnam, Omoda & Jaecoo is the first Chinese automotive brand to build a manufacturing plant in Hung Yen province through a strategic joint venture between Geleximco Group and Chery Group. The plant is expected to begin operations in 2026, reinforcing the brand's long-term commitment under the philosophy: “In Vietnam – For Vietnam.”

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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