Delhi Police Crack Down On Illegal Arms 'Chenu Gang' Member Arrested With Firearm

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) In a significant preventive policing operation, the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of East District on Friday has apprehended an active member of the notorious 'Chenu Gang' and recovered a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession.

The arrest was made following proactive surveillance and a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation, preventing a potentially serious crime.

According to East District Police, the accused was intercepted while roaming in the area with suspected intent to commit robbery. Acting on specific and real-time intelligence inputs, the police team laid a strategic trap and successfully apprehended him before he could execute any criminal activity. The timely action by AATS not only led to the seizure of an illegal firearm but also averted a possible threat to public safety.

In view of the recent rise in criminal activities, AATS/East District has been directed to intensify surveillance and take strict action against individuals involved in illegal arms possession and organised crime. A dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Pawan Yadav and under the close supervision of ACP (Operations) Pawan Kumar. The team included Sub Inspector Sandeep, ASI Satyaveer, ASI Deepak Tyagi, ASI Munender, Head Constable Krishan, and HC Sandeep, who were actively engaged in intelligence gathering and field surveillance.

Based on credible information about the movement of a suspicious individual linked to the 'Chenu Gang' and allegedly carrying illegal weapons, the team acted swiftly and efficiently. Upon search, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused. During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that he is an active member of the gang and provides logistical support to its members.

Further investigation disclosed that the accused was associated with Shezad, a known robber involved in multiple recent robbery cases across Delhi. Shezad had earlier been arrested by Shahdara District Police on March 22 and was sent to judicial custody. He is currently on police remand in connection with a robbery case registered under FIR No. 86/26 dated March 17, at Krishna Nagar Police Station. The accused in the present case is also a co-accused with Shezad in a theft case.

The accused confessed during interrogation that he was roaming in the area with the intention of committing robbery at gunpoint. However, his plan was foiled due to the swift and decisive intervention by the police team. Subsequently, a case under FIR No. 199/26 dated April 1, under Section 25 of the Arms Act, has been registered at New Ashok Nagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Police officials stated that efforts are ongoing to trace the source of the illegal firearm and to dismantle the supply network behind such weapons. The arrest highlights the East District Police's commitment to proactive policing and ensuring public safety.

The accused has been previously involved in six criminal cases related to theft and illegal arms possession, registered at various police stations, including Seelampur, Lodhi Colony, Jaffrabad, Mandawali, and Farsh Bazar.