Rey Perez Announces Exclusive“Speaking & Sales Mastery” Experience In Salt Lake City Featuring Dan Clark, Carl Gould, And Sir Dr. James Dentley III

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Global branding authority and business growth strategist Rey Perez announces Speaking & Sales Mastery, an exclusive, high-level live experience curated for faith-based, heart-centered, and purpose-driven founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business professionals committed to expanding their influence, authority, and revenue through elite-level communication.

Designed as a premium, results-driven environment, Speaking & Sales Mastery brings together a select group of growth-minded leaders for immersive, advanced training on leveraging one-to-many communication across stages, media, and digital platforms to accelerate business growth and amplify impact.

With over two decades of experience, Rey Perez is widely recognized for building influential personal brands and scaling founder-led companies through strategic branding, marketing, and PR. Through Team Rey Perez, he leads a world-class team of experts dedicated to positioning clients as the trusted authority in their space, enabling them to attract higher-value clients, increase conversions, and drive exponential growth while staying aligned with their mission.

Co-hosting this elite experience is Hall of Fame speaker and New York Times bestselling author Dan Clark, known globally for his ability to transform leaders through powerful storytelling, conviction, and communication mastery.

Further elevating the caliber of the event, Rey Perez has intentionally brought in two distinguished guest speaker trainers:



Carl Gould, renowned business growth expert and co-founder of 7 Stage Advisors, will deliver advanced frameworks on scaling businesses, increasing profitability, and optimizing strategic positioning for long-term success. Sir Dr. James Dentley, internationally respected speaker and change catalyst, will guide attendees through transformative insights on mindset, opportunity recognition, and high-level decision-making that drives accelerated results.

“This is not an introductory speaking event. This is a mastery-level experience for leaders who are ready to refine their message, elevate their presence, and convert their communication into measurable business growth,” said Rey Perez.“In today's marketplace, your ability to communicate with clarity, conviction, and authority determines your level of income and influence.”

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Participants will engage in a highly curated experience focused on:



Refining and delivering high-converting messages that attract premium clients

Structuring and presenting sophisticated, irresistible offers in one-to-many environments

Leveraging stages, media, podcasts, and digital platforms to build authority at scale

Increasing revenue through authentic, relationship-driven communication strategies Elevating personal and brand positioning to command greater trust, credibility, and influence

Unlike traditional events, Speaking & Sales Mastery is intentionally designed to foster a focused, high-caliber environment where serious business leaders can refine their communication strategy and immediately apply it to generate measurable results.

Aligned with its mission-driven foundation, a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Influence With Love, supporting youth based initiatives dedicated to creating meaningful impact through purpose-driven leadership and service.