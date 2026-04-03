Kazakhstan Discloses Exports Of Crude Oil And Petroleum Products To Greece

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan exported 362,943 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Greece in January 2026, marking a 4% increase compared to 348,823 tons in the same period in 2025.

According to data obtained by Trend from the country's Bureau of National Statistics, the value of these exports amounted to $180.297 million, representing a 13% decline from $208.751 million recorded in January 2025.

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 6.380 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products from bituminous minerals in January 2026, up 31.8% from 4.839 million tons in the corresponding period of 2025. The total value of these exports reached $3.105 billion, reflecting a 13.6% increase compared to $2.734 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Kazakhstan exported a total of 76.032 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products from bituminous minerals in 2025, which is a 7% increase from the 71.037 million tons exported in 2024. Despite the higher volume, the total value of these exports reached $39.898 billion, representing a 7% decline from $42.885 billion the previous year.