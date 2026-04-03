CBSE Issues Advisory On Misleading QR Code Info On Question Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued an advisory addressing misleading information circulating regarding QR codes printed on its question papers. The board clarified that the QR codes are part of internal systems and are not designed to function as direct internet hyperlinks.

CBSE Explains QR Code System

In an official advisory, CBSE explained, "These codes are part of internal systems for authentication, tracking, and examination integrity, and do not open as web links when scanned. Rather, they only show the intended text. However, if a user opts to use Google search on the text, Google search suggests certain other words. This doesn't occur if standard browsers such as Chrome."

The board also cautioned against the spread of misinformation. "It has been observed that when users attempt to interpret or manually search QR-related strings online, unrelated search results--including references to any individual or entity are shown. Such web results are algorithm-driven and bear no connection to CBSE or its examination processes," the advisory stated.

Board Warns Against Spreading Misinformation

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, warned that certain elements deliberately misrepresent unrelated search results to malign the board's image. "The linking of QR codes to unrelated individuals or content is factually incorrect and misleading," he said.

The board further advised students, parents, educators, and media platforms to exercise caution. Stakeholders are urged to "refrain from sharing unverified claims or speculative interpretations, verify facts through official CBSE communications before dissemination, and exercise caution against amplifying content that may distort institutional credibility."

CBSE concluded the advisory by emphasising the importance of responsible information sharing to maintain the integrity of public institutions.

Previous Warning to Evaluators

Earlier, the CBSE warned teachers involved in the Class X and Class XII evaluation process of strict disciplinary action for sharing misleading information on social media. The Board observed that some evaluators were posting opinions and experiences online, which could trigger confusion and rumours among students and stakeholders. (ANI)

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