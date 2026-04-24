Norway Plans To Ban Social Media Use By Children Under 16

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Norway said on Friday it would present a bill ‌in parliament by year-end ​to ban children from ‌using social media until they ‌turn ⁠16, ‌making technology companies responsible ‌for the task of age verification. Several ⁠European nations are seeking to rein in children's use of social media after Australia took the lead with a world-first ban on under-16s last December.

"We are introducing this legislation ​because we want a childhood where children get to be children," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr ‌Stoere said in ⁠a statement.

"Play, ​friendships, and everyday life must ​not be taken over by algorithms and screens. This is an important measure to safeguard children's digital lives."

The government did not say which applications would be targeted.

Australia's ban covers Meta apps such as Instagram and Facebook as well as TikTok, ‌Snapchat, Google's YouTube and ‌Elon Musk's X, ⁠formerly Twitter.

YouTube in a statement ⁠on Friday ⁠said it had invested for over a decade in children's safety to ensure its platforms deliver age-appropriate experiences that also empower parents.

"That way, we preserve access ​to learning for millions and avoid pushing young people onto less safe places on the internet," the company said.

Norway will introduce its bill in parliament by the end of 2026, the minority Labour government said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik ‌and ​Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Essi Lehto, Clarence Fernandez and Sharon Singleton)

Oslo, April 24, 2026 (AFP) -Norway said Friday it will present a bill this year making it the latest country seeking to ban social networks for under 16s, adding that technology companies will be responsible for verifying the age of its users.

"We are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children. Play, friendships, and everyday life must not be taken over by algorithms and screens," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

"This is an important measure to safeguard children's digital lives," he added.

Several European countries, such as France, Spain, and Denmark have already said they will introduce a digital age of majority for social networks and others like Australia and Türkey have already done so.

The European Commission has also made clear its determination to take action to protect children and adolescents, notably by unveiling in mid-April an age-verification app that will soon be made available to European citizens.

"I expect technology companies to ensure that the age limit is respected. Children cannot be left with the responsibility for staying away from platforms they are not allowed to use," added Norwegian Minister of Digitalisation and Public Governance Karianne Tung.

"That responsibility rests with the companies providing these services. They must implement effective age verification and comply with the law from day one".

The government said the number of children with phones or using social media had declined due to a host of measures it had already taken, including "national screen-time guidelines and recommendations for mobile-free schools."