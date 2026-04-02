Ciments De Guinée S.A. Becomes A Corporate Member Of The World Cement Association

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Ciments De Guinée S.A. Becomes A Corporate Member Of The World Cement Association
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The World Cement Association (WCA) announced today that it is welcoming Ciments de Guinée S.A., one of the Republic of Guinea's leading cement producers, as its newest Corporate Member. One of Guinea's most established cement manufacturers, Ciments de Guinée has played a key role in supporting the country's construction and infrastructure development for decades. Originally founded in 1977 as SOPROCIMENT, the company entered a new phase of development following its acquisition in 2025 by Hillside Group Ltd, a UK-based international firm that is supporting the company's repositioning as a leading national industrial player. Operating a cement plant in Sonfonia and a dedicated terminal at the Port of Conakry for the receipt of raw materials, the company has an installed production capacity of approximately 1 million tonnes per year. Its facilities incorporate modern grinding technology and filtration systems designed to improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact. “Joining the WCA reflects our ambition to strengthen Ciments de Guinée's position within the global cement community. Through this membership we look forward to sharing experiences with industry peers and contributing to discussions around efficiency, innovation and sustainable development in cement production,” comments Mohamed Deen Toure, CEO of Ciments de Guinée S.A. “Ciments de Guinée has a long history in the West African cement sector and plays an important role in supporting the country's infrastructure and development needs. We are pleased to welcome the company to the WCA and look forward to their participation in our global exchange of knowledge, innovation and operational best practices,” expresses Philippe Richart, CEO of the WCA.
About the World Cement Association: The World Cement Association is the original international cement association and represents the cement industry and its stakeholders. Corporate Members are cement producers and have equal rights regardless of size or nationality. WCA connects members across the world and provides practical help to improve competitiveness and sustainability.
About the World Cement Association: The World Cement Association is the original international cement association and represents the cement industry and its stakeholders. Corporate Members are cement producers and have equal rights regardless of size or nationality. WCA connects members across the world and provides practical help to improve competitiveness and sustainability.
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