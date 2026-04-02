Jeremy Lach, President Of Empire Marketing Partners, Shares Why Top Producers Can Outgrow Big Box IMO's On TV Interview

Jeremy Lach, President of Empire Marketing Partners, was recently featured on TV interview, where he revealed why top annuity producers often outgrow big box IMOs and how independent financial professionals can scale their production without burning out.

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Lach has built a reputation for strengthening distribution channels and helping independent insurance reps, RIAs, and Registered Representatives grow their businesses with intention and discipline. During the interview, he broke down the hidden growth ceilings that advisors often encounter with large scale IMOs and the importance of finding a partner that supports advisors from day one.

“The larger a firm gets; advisors can kind of become more of a production number. I mean, not really a partner,” said Lach.“That is when the focus is mainly on your volume and not really your personal growth. At Empire Marketing Partners, we believe in identifying talent early and backing it immediately, not waiting until production numbers make the decision easy.”

Lach also addressed a common pain point in the industry: the feeling of isolation and lack of personalized support as advisors try to scale. His mission is to help independent financial professionals build a lasting legacy by fostering a strong culture that values loyalty, shared standards, and sustainable growth.

In today's ever evolving financial landscape, many professionals begin their careers with large organizations to learn the ropes. While these IMOs provide initial stability, they may also impose restrictions such as specific product offerings, rigid commission structures, and a lack of autonomy. By transitioning to a more entrepreneurial environment, advisors can break free from these constraints and gain the freedom and resources necessary for true growth.

However, it is essential to align with a stable, strategic partner that operates like family. By doing so, financial professionals can navigate the complexities of scaling their business effectively and confidently, ensuring they are not just another cog in the wheel but are genuinely supported. Growth requires more than just product access; it requires infrastructure and guidance.

Lach shared:“Higher compensation does not mean anything if there really is not any support. We want to create an environment where people feel valued but also challenged. When you get both right, that's where real growth happens. We are committed to proving that through service, experience, and consistency, we bring more value than anyone else in the space.”

Watch the full interview on The Morning Blend TV show here: Interview with Jeremy Lach of Empire Marketing Partners

About Jeremy Lach

Jeremy Lach is the President of Empire Marketing Partners. His career began in retail financial services in 1999, and he has since dedicated himself to helping independent financial professionals grow. He focuses on supporting advisors operationally and strengthening his brand and influence within the industry, aligning with like minded professionals committed to growth and long term impact.

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Recent News & Interviews:



Jeremy Lach Discussed Why Top Annuity Producers Outgrow Big Box IMOs



Jeremy Lach Discussed going From Annuity Producer to Recognized Retirement Expert



Jeremy Lach Discussed Building a Family-Centered High-Performance Advisor Community

Jeremy Lach Discussed Scaling to 8-Figure Annuity Production Without Burning Out



Jeremy Lach is the Founder of Empire Marketing Partners, an independent marketing organization (IMO) that supports licensed insurance professionals. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast/interview are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as individualized investment, tax, or legal advice. Empire Marketing Partners does not provide direct financial planning or investment advisory services to the public. Insurance and annuity products are offered through properly licensed insurance professionals and are subject to state availability, carrier underwriting guidelines, and suitability requirements. Guarantees referenced, if any, are backed solely by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance carrier. Financial professionals and consumers should consult their own qualified advisors regarding their specific situation before making any financial decisions.