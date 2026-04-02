IBRX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Immunitybio, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP By May 26, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:IBRX) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your ImmunityBio investments, you have until May 26, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of January 19, 2026 through March 24, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) Defendant Patrick Soon-Shiong, the Company's Executive Chairman of the Board, materially overstated the capabilities of Anktivas, an FDA-approved IL-15 receptor agonist immunotherapy that combats cancer, in public statements.

On March 24, 2026, before markets opened, the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a warning letter to ImmunityBio. The FDA stated in the warning letter that a TV ad and podcast, which can be accessed through ImmunityBio's website, has been determined to be“false or misleading.” The FDA also stated that“Untitled Letters dated September 9, 2025, and January 7, 2026” were sent to“Altor BioScience, LLC (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.) [which] addressed presentations of Anktiva that were, in certain respects, similar to presentations in the TV ad and podcast addressed in this [warning] letter.”“[D]espite receiving these previous Untitled Letters, ImmunityBio continues to promote Anktiva in a similarly misleading manner. On this news, the price of ImmunityBio shares declined by $1.99 per share, or approximately 21.2%, from $9.40 per share on March 23, 2026 to close at $7.41 on March 24, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ImmunityBio securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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