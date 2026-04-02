Michigan License Restoration Attorney Paul J. Tafelski Guides Oakland County Drivers Through The Driver's License Restoration Process

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Michigan drivers who lose their license after multiple alcohol-related driving convictions face a demanding administrative process before regaining the right to drive, with strict evidentiary standards and limited opportunities to appeal a denial. Michigan license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law ( ) guides clients throughout Oakland County and Michigan through every stage of the license restoration hearing process, from initial documentation to hearing-day testimony.

According to Michigan license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski, the single most consequential decision a petitioner can make is how early they engage legal counsel. Because a denied petition triggers a mandatory one-year waiting period before reapplication, a single unsuccessful attempt can add twelve months to the time a person spends without driving privileges. "Many people don't realize their license can be suspended at arraignment before they're even convicted," Tafelski explains, "and the same pattern of underestimating the process often follows them into restoration hearings."

Michigan license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski notes that the restoration process is adversarial in nature; the burden of proof falls entirely on the petitioner, who must satisfy the Office of Hearings and Administrative Oversight (OHAO) by clear and convincing evidence that any substance-use problem is under control and likely to remain so. Under MCL § 257.303, the minimum waiting period is typically one year for a first revocation related to OWI convictions, though prior revocations can extend that period to five years. A substance use evaluation, a 12-panel laboratory drug screen, letters of support, and documentation of treatment or recovery programs are all required components that must each meet the Secretary of State's specific standards.

Attorney Tafelski emphasizes that even petitioners who are genuinely sober and living exemplary lives can be denied for technical reasons that have nothing to do with their actual recovery. Common documentation failures include substance use evaluations that contain incomplete personal histories, support letters that do not comply with content or format requirements, and evaluators unfamiliar with the Secretary of State's specific paperwork standards. "Courts track compliance closely and can re-sentence for non-compliance," Tafelski notes, "and the same principle applies here, a hearing officer may deny a petition solely because the documentation fails to meet every element of the standard."

The firm handles a distinct track for clients who now live outside Michigan. Out-of-state residents are eligible to apply for reinstatement through an administrative review rather than a live hearing, submitting all required documents by mail for a decision based on those documents alone. If that review is approved, the applicant may receive a clearance of the Michigan hold and become immediately eligible for a license in their current state of residence, without the restricted license period and mandatory breath alcohol ignition interlock device (BAIID) that Michigan residents face upon initial restoration. If the administrative review is denied, the out-of-state applicant retains the option to request an in-person hearing, effectively providing two opportunities before a full-year waiting period is triggered.

Tafelski also advises that relocating to another state does not allow individuals to bypass the Michigan restoration process. Because states share driver record information through national systems, an active Michigan revocation will appear when any out-of-state licensing agency runs a background check. "Waiting to address these charges only makes the situation more difficult," Tafelski observes. "The longer the delay, the longer a person remains without legal driving privileges anywhere in the country."

Michigan Defense Law assists clients at OHAO hearings as well as appeals at the Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, implied consent hearings, and hardship appeals at the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills. For those seeking to restore their driving privileges after a revocation, working with an experienced license restoration attorney early in the process may significantly improve the likelihood of a successful outcome.

About Michigan Defense Law:

Michigan Defense Law is a Bloomfield Hills-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense and driver's license restoration throughout Oakland County and Michigan. Led by attorney Paul J. Tafelski, the firm represents clients at OHAO hearings, circuit court appeals, and related administrative proceedings across the state. For consultations, call (248) 451-2200.

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