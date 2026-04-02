Motor Neuron Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 180+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Motor Neuron Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Motor Neuron Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Motor Neuron Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Report



On April 01, 2026- PhenoNet Inc. initiated a phase IIB study is to test the effects of PHENOGENE-1A, which is the treatment under investigation in this study. This research will investigate if PHENOGENE-1A can help people with ALS by measuring their function using the ALS Functional Rating Scale Revised (ALSFRS-R), measuring lung function using pulmonary function tests (PFTs), such as forced vital capacity (FVC), and measuring neuro-inflammatory biomarkers in the blood.

On March 30, 2026- Corcept Therapeutics conducted a phase 2 study is to assess the safety and efficacy of CORT113176 (dazucorilant) in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

DelveInsight's Motor Neuron Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 180+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for Motor Neuron Disease treatment.

The leading Motor Neuron Disease Companies such as Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prilenia Therapeutics, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Transposon Therapeutics, Inc., GeneCradle Therapeutics, Verge Genomics, QurAlis Corporation, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Guangzhou Magpie Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Scholar Rock, Inc., Spinogenix, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Revalesio Corporation, Cytokinetics, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Q Therapeutics, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, ProJenX, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., Knopp Biosciences, MediciNova, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neuropore Therapies Inc, NMD Pharma A/S, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., MaaT Pharma and others. Promising Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Therapies such as Trimetazidine Dihydrochloride, MD1003, Levetiracetam, Tocilizumab, AMX0035, 3K3A-APC Protein, GM604 and others.

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The Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to Motor Neuron Disease.

Motor Neuron Disease Overview

Motor neuron diseases (MNDs) are a group of progressive neurological disorders that destroy motor neurons, the cells that control skeletal muscle activity such as walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing. This group includes diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, progressive bulbar palsy, primary lateral sclerosis, progressive muscular atrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, Kennedy's disease, and post-polio syndrome. Motor neuron disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time. There's no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life. Some people live with the condition for many years. MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and, unfortunately, eventually leads to death. Generally, MND is believed to be caused because of a combination of environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors. Most cases of MND develop without an obvious cause. Around 1 in 10 cases are 'familial', meaning the condition is inherited. This is due to a genetic mutation, or an error in the gene.

Motor Neuron Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Talditercept alfa: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Taldefgrobep alfa (also known as BMS-986089) is a modified adnectin designed to specifically bind to myostatin (GDF-8). Adnectins are an established proprietary protein therapeutic class based on human fibronectin, an extracellular protein that is naturally abundant in human serum. The intrinsic properties of an adnectin align with the properties needed to make a successful drug, including high potency, specificity, stability, and favorable half-life. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Pridopidine: Prilenia Therapeutics

Pridopidine is an oral investigational drug. It is administered in a small, easy-to-swallow capsule twice daily. Multiple clinical studies have been conducted providing important understanding about pridopidine's safety, mechanism of action, and efficacy. Imaging studies in humans show that pridopidine enters the brain and spinal cord, where it activates a protein called the sigma-1 receptor (S1R). Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

VM202: Helixmith Co., Ltd.

Engensis (VM202) is an innovative gene therapy drug that provides fundamental treatment through tissue regeneration. It is non-viral plasmid DNA product, Engensis, is designed to express recombinant HGF protein in nerve and Schwann cells to promote nerve system regeneration and induce the formation of microvascular blood vessels. Data from previous clinical studies suggest that Engensis is well tolerated and has the potential to provide durable analgesic and/or symptomatic relief in a variety of disease settings. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

TPN-101: Transposon Therapeutics, Inc.

TPN-101, is the most potent known small molecule that is inhibitor of LINE-1 reverse transcriptase and has excellent systemic and brain bioavailability with once daily oral dosing. TPN-101, also known as censavudine. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

GC 101: GeneCradle Therapeutics

GC101 injection is a gene replacement therapy drug based on AAV viral vector. Its structure and administration method are optimized according to the disease characteristics and biodistribution characteristics to achieve safer and more effective purposes. The drug candidate is been developed by GeneCradle Therapeutics. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal muscular atrophy.

VRG 50635: Verge Genomics

VRG50635 is a potent, orally bioavailable PIKfyve inhibitor that improves survival in ALS patient neurons and has shown efficacy in multiple preclinical studies in ALS-relevant models of motor neuron degeneration. VRG50635 is the only PIKfyve inhibitor in clinical development that has been specifically optimized for treatment of central nervous system disorders like ALS, and has the potential to become a best-in-class therapy. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal muscular atrophy.

QRL 201: QurAlis Corporation

QRL-201 is a first-in-class precision therapeutic product candidate aiming to restore STATHMIN-2 (STMN2) expression in ALS patients. STMN2 is a well-validated protein important for neural repair and axonal stability and is the most significantly regulated gene by TDP-43 exclusively in humans. Its expression is significantly decreased in nearly all ALS patients and it is the most consistently decreased gene over all sporadic ALS patient data sets. QRL-201 rescues STMN2 loss of function in QurAlis ALS patient-derived motor neuron disease models in the presence of TDP-43 pathology. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Motor Neuron Disease pipeline @ Motor Neuron Disease Unmet Needs

The Motor Neuron Disease pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Motor Neuron Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Motor Neuron Disease Treatment.

Motor Neuron Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Motor Neuron Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Motor Neuron Disease market.

Motor Neuron Disease Companies

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prilenia Therapeutics, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Transposon Therapeutics, Inc., GeneCradle Therapeutics, Verge Genomics, QurAlis Corporation, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Guangzhou Magpie Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Scholar Rock, Inc., Spinogenix, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Revalesio Corporation, Cytokinetics, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Q Therapeutics, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, ProJenX, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., Knopp Biosciences, MediciNova, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neuropore Therapies Inc, NMD Pharma A/S, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., MaaT Pharma and others.

Motor Neuron Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Motor Neuron Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

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Scope of the Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Motor Neuron Disease Companies- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prilenia Therapeutics, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Transposon Therapeutics, Inc., GeneCradle Therapeutics, Verge Genomics, QurAlis Corporation, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Guangzhou Magpie Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Scholar Rock, Inc., Spinogenix, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Revalesio Corporation, Cytokinetics, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Q Therapeutics, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, ProJenX, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., Knopp Biosciences, MediciNova, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neuropore Therapies Inc, NMD Pharma A/S, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., MaaT Pharma and others.

Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Therapies- Trimetazidine Dihydrochloride, MD1003, Levetiracetam, Tocilizumab, AMX0035, 3K3A-APC Protein, GM604 and others.

Motor Neuron Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Motor Neuron Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Report @ Motor Neuron Disease Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

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