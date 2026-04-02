Nuphy Expands Air V3 Series: How To Choose Between 65%, 75%, And 100% Keyboards

April 2, 2026 - As modern workflows become more diverse, users are no longer satisfied with one-size-fits-all keyboards. NuPhy Air V3 Series has expanded with 65%,75%, and 100% layout. It offers users, especially Apple ecosystem users, more personalized and diverse options to choose their ideal productivity keyboard.

“Users are no longer choosing just a keyboard-they are choosing how they work,” says Reo, NuPhy Founder and Product Lead.“Our NuPhy Air V3 Series fills in the gap of creators and hybrid workers by offering a clean design, easy-to-program shortcuts, and Mac-optimized connections.”







One Series. Every Workflow.

Most keyboards today are sold as individual products, not as part of a flexible system a result, users often have to compromise-choosing a design they like but settling for a layout that doesn't fully match their workflow.

What NuPhy does is offer a low-profile keyboard selection using 65%, 75%, and 100% configurations, all inside a unified design system. Users get to choose the keyboard based on how they work, not just what they like.

The shift is clear: keyboards are evolving from generic tools into workflow-specific devices Air65 V3 focuses on mobility and minimalism. The Air75 V3 is more about portability for remote workers and nomadic creators. The Air100 V3 integrates full typing and numeric input in one layout, allowing users to handle data-intensive tasks more efficiently without switching tools.

Air65 V3: Built for Portability and Minimal Setups

The Air65 V3 keyboard is for users who prioritize portability and a streamlined setup. Its 65% layout keeps the essential keys users need while reducing overall footprint -- making it easier to carry between workspaces and fit into compact desks

It ensures a digital nomad working in a café in the morning can easily pack up and head to a meeting in a shared office space the next. For anyone who values mobility, flexibility, and a cleaner desktop, the Air65 V3 offers a more efficient way to work without the bulk of a larger keyboard.







Air75: The All-Purpose Keyboard Champion

The Air75 V3 is the most balanced layout in the Air V3 lineup, combining a compact footprint with expanded functionality. It is designed for users who want a keyboard that remains portable while providing a more complete key set for everyday work.

Plenty of designers, developers, and content creators benefit from the NuPhy Air75 V3 because they switch between devices and environments each day. This optimized for Mac keyboard supports everyday use, with a layout that accommodates everything from light gaming to creative work.







Air100 V3: Get Complete Control Over Data-Driven Tasks

For heavy-duty users who need the“full-sized” capabilities of a wireless mechanical keyboard, choose the Air100 V3. Here, professionals can quickly set up numeric inputs, shortcuts, and multi-window workflows when crunching numbers in an accounting firm or designing new frameworks for website design clients.

The Air100 V3 turns the keyboard into a complete input workstation, combining typing and numeric entry in a single layout.







Optimized for macOS, Built for Everyday Workflows

The Air V3 series is optimized for macOS, bringing the performance and tactile experience of mechanical keyboards into the Apple ecosystem.

Each model follows MacBook's layout standards, with familiar key positioning and a full function row, making it easy for Mac users to integrate into their existing workflow. Combined with an aluminum build and consistent design language, the Air V3 series fits naturally into both desktop and flexible work setups.

Customizing the NuPhy keyboard is easy. Everything is managed using a browser-based driver-- NuPhy IO 2.0. There is no bulky, hard-to-use software. With a few selections, users can easily remap keys and assign macros, making it easier to personalize the keyboard for different macOS workflows.

A Low-Profile Keyboard Engineered for Feel, Sound, & Comfort

The Air V3 series features a low-profile design that combines a slim form factor with the tactile response of mechanical switches. This allows for a more natural typing posture while maintaining the precision and feedback users expect from a mechanical keyboard.

The typing sound is tuned to be more balanced and controlled, reducing sharp or distracting noise and making it better suited for focused work environments.

Each model is also designed for long-term comfort, with an ergonomic typing angle that supports extended use across different work setups.

Across all layouts, the Air V3 series is built on a consistent design system, including:



Consistent design language and aluminum construction

Unified typing philosophy and switch performance

Stable wireless connectivity with multi-device switching

Long battery life designed for full work cycles Browser-based customization through NuPhy IO

This consistency allows users to switch between layouts without changing their overall typing experience.

Redefining the Role of the Modern Keyboard

Wireless mechanical keyboards are no longer just about form or feel-they are becoming tools shaped around how people work. What the NuPhy Air V3 Series does is capitalize on that era, while merging with the ergonomics, comfort, and customization modern creators need.

Rather than a traditional basic input device, the Air V3 Series becomes a centralized tool that adapts to different workflows. Each workflow is unique, but so is every user. For professionals looking to upgrade to something that balances performance, design, and flexibility, the NuPhy Air V3 Series is a natural fit.

The Air V3 lineup reflects a broader shift: keyboards are no longer one-size-fits-all, but tools tailored to different workflows.

Learn more about the advantages of NuPhy's wireless mechanical keyboards optimized for Mac environments. Visit the official website at

About NuPhy:

NuPhy is a modern keyboard brand focused on creating high-performance, wireless, mechanical, and design-driven input tools. Each new NuPhy design supports hybrid and full-time creators, professionals, and modern multi-device users. With a wide range of customization and layout optimization, NuPhy provides a clean setup and Mac-optimized design for work, gaming, and data-driven projects.

Learn more at NuPhy's official website