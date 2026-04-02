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Azerbaijani Defense Minister Participates In Regular Meeting Of CIS Council Of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Participates In Regular Meeting Of CIS Council Of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)


2026-04-02 07:11:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the Russian Federation, took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), held in Moscow on April 2, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the defense ministers of the CIS member states, accompanied by an honor guard and a military orchestra, laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers at the Victory Monument in Moscow. A commemorative photograph of the heads of delegations was taken.

Various aspects of regional security and military cooperation between our countries, as well as other issues, were discussed at the limited-attendance meeting.

During the visit, Colonel General Zakir Gasanov also held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the military and military-technical fields.

















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Trend News Agency

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