Azerbaijani Defense Minister Participates In Regular Meeting Of CIS Council Of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)
First, the defense ministers of the CIS member states, accompanied by an honor guard and a military orchestra, laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers at the Victory Monument in Moscow. A commemorative photograph of the heads of delegations was taken.
Various aspects of regional security and military cooperation between our countries, as well as other issues, were discussed at the limited-attendance meeting.
During the visit, Colonel General Zakir Gasanov also held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov.
The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the military and military-technical fields.
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