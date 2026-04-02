'Cheated' Us: Messi's Argentina Football Team Took Money And Didn't Come For A Scheduled Match, Claims Kerala Minister

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Thursday alleged that the Argentina football team misled the state by failing to play a scheduled match despite receiving payment.

Abdurahiman added that he had been keen for the Argentina team and Lionel Messi to visit Kerala for a match.

The minister informed a TV channel, stating,“For that, I had held several discussions. It was also not an easy task to find sponsors to arrange the ₹250 crore to be paid to the international football team. But, after receiving the money, the Argentine football team cheated us. We did not expect such a betrayal from them. Not coming after promising to do so.”

He said that upon inquiry, he discovered that Argentina had reportedly pulled similar stunts in five other countries.

"They took money from those countries, but never went there to play. It is a situation where a case will have to be filed against the Argentine football team, and they will have to pay us compensation," Abdurahiman stated.

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Expressing his disappointment, he added that he had been eagerly anticipating their visit, making the team's alleged deception particularly disheartening.

"It has disappointed the football lovers in Kerala. I don't know to whom I will tell my disappointment," he mentioned.

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The minister had earlier stated in November that the Argentina football team and Lionel Messi would play in Kerala in March this year.

Scheduled match

The match had been initially scheduled for November 17 in Kochi, where Argentina was set to play against Australia at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Officials from the Argentina Football Association visited the venue in September as part of La Albiceleste's tentative November itinerary during the FIFA international window. However, the fixture was delayed due to clearance issues and was never officially confirmed, according to HT.

Messi's India visit

Later in December, Messi did visit India, but not as part of the national team. His trip was a promotional 'GOAT Tour,' during which he took part in fan events across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi from December 13 to 15, accompanied by players including Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

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Meanwhile, addressing his decision to contest from the Tirur assembly constituency instead of Tanur, where he had won twice, Abdurahiman said the move was not driven by electoral advantage. He explained that he chose Tirur, his native place, due to its developmental gaps and the numerous grievances raised by residents. At the same time, he insisted that his absence from Tanur would not jeopardise the party's hold on that seat.

The Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9.

(With inputs from PTI)