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Minority Shareholders Of DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Reject Take-Over Offer By DKSH Holding Ltd. At Extraordinary General Meeting


2026-04-02 02:10:42
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Zurich, Switzerland, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 2, 2026 – On December 9, 2025, DKSH, through its subsidiaries, submitted an offer to the Board of Directors of DHMB to take-over the remaining 25.7% of shares of DHMB currently owned by minority shareholders to increase its current shareholding from 74.3% to 100.0%.

The takeover offer of RM 6.15 per ordinary share represented a 16.7% premium to the last trading day prior to the offer. The Non-Interested Directors had recommended that minority shareholders vote in favor of the offer.

DKSH acknowledges the result of the vote and will evaluate possible future courses of action. The operations of DHMB will continue as usual and DKSH's long term commitment to Malaysia remains unchanged.

MENAFN02042026004691010666ID1110936858



EQS Group

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