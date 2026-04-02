403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minority Shareholders Of DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Reject Take-Over Offer By DKSH Holding Ltd. At Extraordinary General Meeting
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Zurich, Switzerland, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 2, 2026 – On December 9, 2025, DKSH, through its subsidiaries, submitted an offer to the Board of Directors of DHMB to take-over the remaining 25.7% of shares of DHMB currently owned by minority shareholders to increase its current shareholding from 74.3% to 100.0%.
The takeover offer of RM 6.15 per ordinary share represented a 16.7% premium to the last trading day prior to the offer. The Non-Interested Directors had recommended that minority shareholders vote in favor of the offer.
DKSH acknowledges the result of the vote and will evaluate possible future courses of action. The operations of DHMB will continue as usual and DKSH's long term commitment to Malaysia remains unchanged.
The takeover offer of RM 6.15 per ordinary share represented a 16.7% premium to the last trading day prior to the offer. The Non-Interested Directors had recommended that minority shareholders vote in favor of the offer.
DKSH acknowledges the result of the vote and will evaluate possible future courses of action. The operations of DHMB will continue as usual and DKSH's long term commitment to Malaysia remains unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment