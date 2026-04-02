Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) Targets Supply Gap In Fertilizer For Expanding Organic Food Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) and may include paid advertising.

The organic agriculture sector continues to expand, creating demand for certified inputs that conventional chemical fertilizers cannot provide. Organic Phosphate is developing its Murdock Mountain project in northeastern Nevada to supply organic rock phosphate fertilizer to U.S. farmers, centered on direct-ship rock phosphate that requires minimal processing beyond grinding and bagging. Early drilling at the Murdock Mountain target zone has confirmed phosphate grades and low heavy-metal concentrations compatible with organic farming requirements, and the company has identified multiple phosphate target zones that could significantly expand the project's overall scale. Infrastructure access, including nearby rail transport, may support distribution to agricultural regions across the United States.

As demand for organic food continues to grow across North America, attention is increasingly turning to the upstream inputs required to sustain that expansion. One of the most difficult inputs to scale has been phosphate fertilizer that complies with organic certification standards. Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C.-based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is positioning its Murdock Mountain project in northeastern Nevada as a potential supply solution for the organic agriculture sector. The company is exploring a phosphate-bearing formation at its Murdock Mountain property in Elko County with the objective of producing natural rock phosphate suitable for direct application on farmland.

Phosphate is one of the three primary nutrients essential to plant growth. In conventional agriculture, most phosphate fertilizers are produced through chemical processing of mined rock into products such as monoammonium phosphate or diammonium phosphate. While effective for crop production, these...

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