Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Full-Court Audio Coverage Of The 2026 NCAA® Division I Men's And Women's Basketball Final Four® And National Championship Games On Multiple Platforms

Network's Coverage Includes the Men's Final Four and National Championship Games in Spanish, Presented by Werner Ladder

Westwood One's Women's Final Four Coverage is Presented by Intuit TurboTax

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's Westwood One, one of America's largest audio networks and the exclusive national audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will present comprehensive live audio coverage of the 2026 NCAA Men's Final Four and national championship game live from Indianapolis, Indiana in both English and Spanish. The network will also broadcast the NCAA Women's Final Four and national championship game live from Phoenix, Arizona.

Westwood One's coverage of the Men's Final Four will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 4 with“The Final Four Show” followed by the game broadcast at 4:00 p.m. ET. The first national semifinal, between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Connecticut Huskies tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET. The second national semifinal, between the Michigan Wolverines and the Arizona Wildcats will begin 50 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

On Monday, April 6 audio coverage will commence at 6:00 p.m. ET with the“Championship Monday” pregame show followed by game coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET. The men's national championship game will tip off at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Westwood One will also broadcast all three men's games in Spanish, presented by Werner Ladder. Spanish-language coverage of the Final Four commences at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 5 and at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 6 for the national championship game.

Westwood One will also provide complete play-by-play coverage of the Women's Final Four® on Friday, April 3 beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET when the defending Champion South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Connecticut Huskies. Immediately following, the network will air the second national semifinal, between the Texas Longhorns and the UCLA Bruins. Coverage of the women's national championship game on Sunday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Westwood One's broadcasts of all three women's games will be presented by Intuit TurboTax.

ALL-STAR BROADCAST TEAMS

Men's Final Four (English)

The trio of Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, and P.J. Carlesimo will announce all the action for the Final Four and the National Championship in English. Kugler has been the voice of the Final Four on Westwood One every year since 2008. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel joins former Seton Hall coach P.J. Carlesimo as game analysts. Andy Katz will return as courtside reporter, and Jason Horowitz and Nick Bahe will host the pregame, halftime and postgame shows from the Final Four and National Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Men's Final Four (Spanish) Rafael Hernández Brito will once again serve as the play-by-play announcer, his ninth time with the network, while former All-American point guard Greivis Vásquez will return as analyst for the eighth time. For the sixth time, former Puerto Rican National Basketball Team coach Carlos Morales will host the broadcasts.

Women's Final Four (English) Westwood One's broadcast crew for the Women's Final Four and national championship game will consist of Ryan Radtke as play-by-play announcer, Debbie Antonelli as analyst, and Ros Gold-Onwude as courtside reporter. This will be Antonelli's 23rd time as lead analyst and 30th season overall with the network while Gold-Onwude is back on Westwood One for the third year in a row. J.B. Long and Kim Adams will serve as studio hosts.

Where to Listen

Westwood One's complete NCAA men's tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. The Final Four and national championship Division I men's and women's games will also be streamed online for free at,, and the Westwood One Sports mobile app. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live apps or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to“Open Westwood One Sports.” TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One's broadcast of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship, please visit.

Westwood One is the exclusive broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution, and licensing partner for the NCAA Championships. Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005. The network has broadcast the NCAA Men's Final Four and national championship game in Spanish for nine years. In addition, Westwood One has broadcast the Women's Final Four and national championship game every year since 1998.

NCAA, First Four, Final Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive national audio broadcaster of the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments and the Final Four®; NCAA Football; The Masters; US Soccer; and other marquee sporting events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at, Instagram at, and X at. For more information, visit .

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 394 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit

About the NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit and for more.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication, for Cumulus Media | Westwood One, ..., and 512.633.4084.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at