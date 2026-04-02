Chirag Paswan Slams Tejashwi Over 'Poor Bihar' Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 2 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of maligning Bihar for electoral gains.

Paswan alleged that Tejashwi Yadav, during his visits to other states, portrays Bihar as the poorest state in the country and questioned why he does not explain who is responsible for such a situation.

He squarely blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leadership for the state's backwardness.

Paswan further asserted that Bihar lagged behind due to the RJD's rule in the 1990s, a period he claimed led to large-scale migration of people in search of better opportunities.

Describing Tejashwi's remarks as shameful, Paswan said such statements tarnish the image of the state.

Responding to a question on the enhancement of security for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan said that any incoming government would ensure that Nitish Kumar's dignity and stature remain intact.

He emphasised that while political differences may exist, there would be no compromise when it comes to respecting senior leaders.

Earlier, JD-U state president Umesh Kushwaha and Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman had also criticised Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks describing Bihar as a poor state during a visit to Kerala.

Tejashwi Yadav is currently campaigning for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Kerala Assembly election.

His remarks were made during a campaign in the Ponnani region of Malappuram district in support of CPI-M candidate M.K. Sakir.

During his visit, Tejashwi Yadav also took to social media platform X to express gratitude to local residents for their support.

Addressing the public, he said he hails from Bihar, which he described as the poorest state in the country.

He added that people in Bihar often express the aspiration for the state to develop along the lines of Kerala.

The remarks have sparked a political storm in Bihar, drawing sharp reactions across party lines and intensifying the political atmosphere in the state.