Hitachi Rail Announces Agreement To Acquire Clever Devices, Marking Its Growth As A Global Digital Mobility Player
| Total employees
| Around 600 employees
| Founded
|1987
|Locations
|Headquartered in New York, with offices across the US, Canada, Brazil and Italy.
| Customers
| Over 250 worldwide, including 8 of the 10 largest transit agencies in North America. Customers span public transport including bus, railway and paratransit operators
| Revenues
|Expected Revenues of over $220 million in 2026
| Clever Devices' Solutions
| Fleet monitoring solutions including Automatic Vehicle Monitoring (providing single source of diagnostic information); Clever CAD (communications tool between operator and vehicles); Clever Works (maximizing integrity and efficiency of data); Electric Vehicle Management Solution
Passenger facing solutions, including: Live bus time updates; Automated Voice Announcement; Clever Vision (real time information to passengers on board)
As well as Safety and security; Business Intelligence; and Communications solutions
About Hitachi, Ltd.
Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at .
About Hitachi RailHitachi Rail is committed to driving the transition to sustainable mobility and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer, and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, smooth, and sustainable transportation. With a turnover of more than €7 billion and 24,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a reliable partner for the world's best transport companies. The company's presence is global, but the company is local, with success based on developing local talent and investing in people and communities. Its international expertise and experience covers every part of urban ecosystems, main lines and freight railways, from high-quality production and maintenance of rolling stock to digital signalling, payment systems and smart operations. Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high-speed train, leverages the digital and artificial intelligence expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. For more information, visit hitachirail
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