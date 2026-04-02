Hitachi Rail Announces Agreement To Acquire Clever Devices, Marking Its Growth As A Global Digital Mobility Player



Clever Devices is a leading intelligent transportation technology provider with cutting-edge digital expertise and projected 2026 revenues of over $220 million

Deal offers powerful solutions for both businesses' customers, with the opportunity to expand Clever Devices' products globally, including through Hitachi Rail's HMAX suite Strategic acquisition will extend Hitachi Rail's footprint beyond rail into the wider public mobility space, while growing its North American business.



NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Rail has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Clever Devices, a leading U.S.-based provider of Intelligent Transportation Systems for transit agencies around the world.

Clever Devices, headquartered in Woodbury, New York, is recognized for its pioneering, advanced technology solutions that enhance fleet management, passenger experience and operational efficiency for mass transit agencies. The company has offices located in the United States, Europe, and South America.

The proposed acquisition of a company with deep digital expertise and expected 2026 revenues of over $220 million, marks a significant step in Hitachi Rail's strategy to operate as a leading global digital mobility player. Upon completion, the business will extend its footprint from rail to multimodal mobility and strengthen its presence in North America.

With over 600 employees and a customer base that includes 8 of the 10 largest North American transit agencies, Clever Devices brings a robust portfolio and a proven track record of innovation and delivery. Its Intelligent Transport System (ITS) solutions are a critical enabler to growing public transport, making it more attractive and efficient by improving accuracy of information and boosting service punctuality. Clever Devices' solutions are deployed across public mobility, including busses as well as railway systems. Alongside its strength in North America, Clever Devices has achieved substantial growth in countries such as Brazil and Chile, as well as in Europe in markets including Italy.

Clever Devices' portfolio of onboard and centralized data solutions will complement Hitachi Rail's HMAX Mobility suite, bringing added functionality and benefits for customers across public transport around the world.

HMAX Mobility is Hitachi Rail's digital asset management platform that optimizes the performance of railways around the world. It connects data from fleets of trains, wayside signalling assets, and track infrastructure to create an operational twin of railways. It brings together advanced sensor technology, deep rail expertise and the latest in AI and edge computing to maximize rail performance, extend asset life and optimize costs.

The acquisition of Clever Devices will enable Hitachi Rail to offer enhanced solutions that support the digital transformation of public transport beyond railways, optimize energy management and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

In the Smart Mobility space, combining Clever Devices' fleet management technology with Hitachi Rail's Operation Control Centres will enable real time multimodal solutions for urban public transport systems. This technology will enable connected and sustainable intermodal transport and support the transition to more sustainable and efficient transit systems.

Giuseppe Marino, Group CEO, Hitachi Rail, said:“This investment is an important milestone in our strategy to accelerate the digital transformation of public mobility. Clever Devices' proven expertise in intelligent transportation systems, combined with our global scale and our HMAX Mobility platform, will allow us to offer our customers a suite of data-driven mobility solutions that optimize transport infrastructure and services. Together, we will expand our capabilities beyond rail and deepen our presence in North America, supporting cities as they transition to more innovative and efficient transport networks.”

Hitachi Rail's growing footprint in the North American market has been underlined by the recent $110m opening of its digital lighthouse factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, and a CA$30m investment in a new Canadian HQ.

Hitachi Rail collaborated with SSIB, Hitachi's Strategic Social Innovation Business Unit, on this agreement to acquire Clever Devices, to jointly advance the One Hitachi initiative and explore broader opportunities in the mobility sector. As a Hitachi Group company, Hitachi Rail's pioneering technology also benefits from the digital expertise and capabilities of other group companies, including Hitachi Digital, GlobalLogic, and Hitachi Digital Services.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and is expected to close later in the year following the receipt of regulatory approvals. Hitachi Rail is being advised by J.P. Morgan and Ropes & Gray LLP in this transaction.

About Clever Devices