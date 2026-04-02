Assam Polls: UPPL Releases Party Manifesto For Bodoland​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 2 (IANS) The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) on Thursday unveiled its“People's Manifesto” for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), placing the full implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord and inclusive development at the centre of its upcoming Assam Assembly campaign. ​

Released under the leadership of party president and BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, the manifesto lays out a multi-pronged governance blueprint anchored on peace, identity protection, and economic expansion. ​

The party has promised structured peace committees, protection of land rights, and targeted welfare interventions across communities in the region. ​

Framing the document around themes such as“Mother, Land, Nation, Education, and Peace,” the UPPL has sought to project itself as both a stabilising force and a development-driven regional player. ​

The manifesto emphasises safeguarding the cultural and linguistic identity of over two dozen ethnic groups in BTR, alongside job creation and education-linked interventions for youth. ​

On the economic front, the party has outlined ambitious infrastructure commitments, including road connectivity across thousands of villages, skill development centres, and large-scale investments aimed at boosting employment. ​

Welfare promises such as financial assistance for households, scholarships for students, and targeted schemes for women also feature prominently in the document. ​

The manifesto comes at a politically crucial moment for the UPPL, which recently exited the BJP-led NDA over seat-sharing disagreements ahead of the April 9 polls, signalling a more assertive and independent electoral strategy. ​

The UPPL emerged as a significant regional force in Assam politics after its strong performance in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), where it secured power under Pramod Boro's leadership. ​

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the party translated this regional strength into legislative gains, winning key constituencies such as Kokrajhar East and Sidli, thereby consolidating its foothold in BTR. ​

Since then, the party has expanded its organisational reach and sharpened its identity as a BTR-centric political force advocating peace and development post the historic Bodo Accord. ​

Notably, UPPL is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA); however, the party is contesting polls independently. The UPPL chief, Pramod Boro, was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha with the BJP's support.​

With the assembly elections approaching, the UPPL's manifesto attempts to blend its core regional agenda with broader governance promises, positioning itself as both a custodian of Bodo aspirations and a contender for wider political relevance in Assam's evolving electoral landscape.