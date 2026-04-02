Museum Of Illusions Orlando Hosts Sensory-Friendly Day In Recognition Of Autism Awareness Month

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 30, 2026 1:50 pm - "Illusions for Everyone" event creates a calmer, more accessible museum experience for neurodivergent guests and families

In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Museum of Illusions Orlando will host a Sensory Friendly Day on Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., creating a calmer museum environment designed for guests with sensory sensitivities.

Part of the museum's“Illusions for Everyone” initiative, the dedicated event allows individuals with autism, sensory processing sensitivities, and neurodivergent guests to experience the museum's interactive exhibits in a more comfortable and supportive setting.

“Museum of Illusions believes wonder should be accessible to all minds and all senses,” said George Youngdahl, General Manager of Museum of Illusions Orlando.“Sensory Friendly Days allow more guests and families to enjoy the curiosity, creativity, and fun of illusions in an environment that works for them.”

During the event, the museum will implement several sensory-conscious adjustments designed to create a more relaxed atmosphere. Guest capacity will be limited to reduce crowding and provide additional personal space, while background music will be lowered or turned off where possible. Lighting will be softened in select areas, and louder or highly stimulating exhibit elements may be temporarily disabled.

Guests are also encouraged to explore the museum at their own pace, with the flexibility to take breaks or re-enter exhibits as needed throughout their visit.

Tickets for the Sensory Friendly Day will be limited and available online in advance to ensure a comfortable experience for all guests. Admission is $19.99 per person and can be purchased online in advance.

Following the April event, Museum of Illusions Orlando plans to introduce monthly Sensory Friendly Hours on select mornings, creating an ongoing opportunity for neurodivergent guests and their families to experience the museum in a supportive environment.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit

About Museum of Illusions Orlando

Museum of Illusions Orlando is the first Florida outpost and 20th location for the rapidly-expanding Museum of Illusions brand that started in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015. The museum is owned and operated by Enthoosia Group, a Master Franchisor of the Museum of Illusions brand. Founded in 2018, Enthoosia holds franchise rights for 20 countries, including the U.S.A. Advance reservations are required. For operating hours and to purchase tickets online, visit To make group sales reservations, call 386-256-1001. Museum of Illusions Orlando is located at ICON ParkTM, 8441 International Drive Suite #250 Orlando, Florida, 32819. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram. @museumofillusions/ #museumofillusionsorlando

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Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

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