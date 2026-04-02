Karnataka Gram Panchayat Tax Collection Hit Record Rs 1,560 Crore: Minister Priyank Kharge

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Tax collection by gram panchayats in Karnataka has shown a consistent upward trend, with total collections reaching Rs 1,560.76 crore, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister, Priyank Kharge, said on Thursday.

He stated on Thursday in Bengaluru that the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, through 5,943 gram panchayats across the state, has emerged as one of the best-performing in tax collection and revenue mobilisation this year, surpassing the previous year's performance.

The Minister noted that Karnataka had secured the top position at the national level last year for its outstanding achievement in tax collection and revenue mobilisation. He expressed satisfaction that the year-on-year growth in tax collection reflects efficient governance, strict enforcement of rules, and an improved tax collection system.

Providing details, Kharge said that in the financial year 2024–25, gram panchayats, for the first time in the department's history, collected Rs 1,272.54 crore in taxes, achieving 80 per cent of the current demand and setting a record. In 2025–26, tax collection increased to Rs 1,382.57 crore, which is Rs 110.04 crore higher than the previous year. This accounts for 89 per cent of the current year's demand, marking another record in tax collection.

He said that the achievement was made possible through extensive awareness campaigns, tax drives, and continuous efforts to improve collection. The Minister appreciated the contributions of all officials, from gram panchayat bill collectors to higher authorities, for their role in achieving these results.

Kharge added that tax collection has shown steady growth over the past three years since the present government assumed office. He emphasised that every rupee collected is being reinvested in rural areas for public works, improved services, and local development, contributing to overall rural progress.

Raichur district recorded a remarkable achievement by collecting 129 per cent of its tax target, while 11 districts in the state have exceeded 100 per cent tax collection, he added.