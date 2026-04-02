DIB Shareholders Approve AED 2.53 Billion Cash Dividend At Annual General Assembly

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Affirming the UAE's leading Islamic bank's earnings resilience, capital strength and disciplined balance sheet growth

DIB (DFM: DIB), the world's leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, convened its Annual General Assembly (AGM), during which shareholders reviewed and approved all agenda items including the Bank's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of 35 fils per share, along with other tabled resolutions presented to the Assembly. The outcome reflects another year of financial resilience, with consistent earnings delivery and measured balance sheet growth. Operating revenues reached AED 13.3 billion, while pre-tax profit stood at AED 9.0 billion. Total assets increased by 21% to AED 416 billion, while net financing assets increased by 23% to AED 262 billion and customer deposits grew by 29% to AED 320 billion.

Asset quality improved further, with the NPF ratio strengthening to 2.65%, while cost of risk remained contained at 14 basis points. The approved dividend represents a total distribution of approximately AED 2.53 billion.

Shareholders also ratified key governance matters, including the election of Board members, confirmation of the Internal Sharia Supervision Committee, and the appointment of external auditors for the 2026 financial year.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the Bank's Annual General Assembly, His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Director General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, Government of Dubai, and Chairman of DIB, said:“The UAE's economic trajectory continues to be defined by clarity of direction, disciplined execution and an institutional framework that enables sustained growth. Within this context, financial institutions are expected to operate with consistency, uphold confidence and contribute meaningfully to the broader economic agenda.

DIB's performance achieved over the past year strongly demonstrates the strength of a model built on prudent governance, measured decision-making and continuity of purpose. As the Bank marked its Golden Jubilee, it did so with the recognition that institutional relevance is not preserved through legacy alone, but through the ability to evolve while maintaining discipline at its core.

Reflecting a balanced blend of continuity and renewal, the introduction of new Board members brings additional perspective and depth to the Bank's strategic oversight, embedded with the contributions of outgoing members that will remain an integral part of DIB's institutional progression.

The Board remains focused on preserving the Bank's long-term strength and vision, ensuring that growth remains aligned with its risk appetite, and maintaining a consistent contribution to national priorities, underpinned by stability, governance and long-term perspective.”

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, commented:“The 2025 results reflect a business that has continued to deliver measured growth while maintaining control across the balance sheet and key risk metrics. Operating revenues reached AED 13.3 billion, while total assets stood at AED 416 billion, with expansion across financing assets and customer deposits supported by a stable funding base. At the same time, asset quality improved further, with cost of risk remaining contained.

This reflects a deliberate approach to growth. Scale, in itself, is not the objective; it is the quality of the assets we originate, the resilience of the earnings they generate, and the discipline with which the balance sheet is managed that ultimately define performance over time.

The dividend approved by shareholders reflects a considered balance between delivering returns and retaining the strength required to support future growth, preserve capital resilience and navigate a more variable operating environment. It also reflects the Bank's continued focus on protecting long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on maintaining balance sheet strength, improving the composition and sustainability of earnings, and continuing to serve customers and the wider economy through Shariah-compliant banking that is commercially relevant, operationally sound and built for the long term.”

Beyond its financial performance, 2025 marked a year of continued strategic progress for DIB, building on its 50-year legacy while further reinforcing its standing at the forefront of Islamic finance. During the year, DIB deepened its regional footprint, advanced its sustainable finance and innovation agenda, and continued to play a meaningful role in financing large-scale transactions across key markets and sectors, as reflected in its ranking as the world's third-largest sukuk bookrunner in 2025, according to Cbonds. With a well-established franchise and clear strategic direction, DIB remains focused on disciplined growth, customer-led innovation and responsible finance, aligned with the UAE's broader economic and sustainability priorities and focused on long-term value creation for shareholders, customers and the wider economy.